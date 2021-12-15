ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Reality Videos Effective Tool for Colonoscopy Bowel Prep

By Lisa Rapaport
Medscape News
 4 days ago

(Reuters Health) - Conventional patient education alone may not be as effective for colonoscopy bowel prep as combining traditional materials with virtual reality videos, a randomized trial suggests. Prior to undergoing colonoscopy with local anesthesia between October 1, 2018, and November 1, 2020, the 346 study participants all received...

www.medscape.com

geneticliteracyproject.org

Virtual reality system approved to treat back pain

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An immersive virtual reality (VR) system incorporating cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other methods was approved to help treat chronic lower...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Virtual reality: a powerful technology to provide novel insight into treatment mechanisms of addiction

Due to its high ecological validity, virtual reality (VR) technology has emerged as a powerful tool for mental health research. Despite the wide use of VR simulations in research on mental illnesses, the study of addictive processes through the use of VR environments is still at its dawn. In a systematic literature search, we identified 38 reports of research projects using highly immersive head-mounted displays, goggles, or CAVE technologies to provide insight into treatment mechanisms of addictive behaviors. So far, VR research has mainly addressed the roles of craving, psychophysiology, affective states, cognition, and brain activity in addiction. The computer-generated VR environments offer very realistic, dynamic, interactive, and complex real-life simulations requesting active participation. They create a high sense of immersion in users by combining stereoscopic three-dimensional visual, auditory, olfactory, and tactile perceptions, tracking systems responding to user movements, and social interactions. VR is an emerging tool to study how proximal multi-sensorial cues, contextual environmental cues, as well as their interaction (complex cues) modulate addictive behaviors. VR allows for experimental designs under highly standardized, strictly controlled, predictable, and repeatable conditions. Moreover, VR simulations can be personalized. They are currently refined for psychotherapeutic interventions. Embodiment, eye-tracking, and neurobiological factors represent novel future directions. The progress of VR applications has bred auspicious ways to advance the understanding of treatment mechanisms underlying addictions, which researchers have only recently begun to exploit. VR methods promise to yield significant achievements to the addiction field. These are necessary to develop more efficacious and efficient preventive and therapeutic strategies.
MENTAL HEALTH
cuanschutz.edu

Virtual Reality Opens Patients’ Eyes to Their Own Cancerous Tumors

A radiation oncologist developed an award-winning virtual reality pilot program that brings patients face to face with their tumors. While that may sound frightening, patients gave overwhelmingly positive feedback. They said the VR sessions helped them better understand their condition, made them more likely to adhere to treatment regimens and helped them to ask better questions and be a part of their own care.
CANCER
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Virtual Resources Are a New Reality for the Parkinson’s Community

There have been abundant changes in the virtual realm over the last two years. It’s a new world with new realities that have altered and influenced many aspects of our lives — from how we communicate with each other to how we attend doctor appointments. And the Parkinson’s disease community has reaped the benefits.
HEALTH
Medscape News

To Protect Medical Data, Treat It Like a Game?

Researchers in biomedical informatics show how game theory may provide the best way to anticipate hackers' moves. Publicly available sets of biomedical data make important projects like the National COVID Cohort Collaborative and the Personal Genome Project possible, but protecting personal privacy can pose a challenge. While there are many...
TECHNOLOGY
Medscape News

Interferon Beta Inhalation Shows Promise in Treating COVID-19

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. WebMD's Chief Medical Officer, John Whyte, MD, speaks with Stephen Holgate, MD, Medical Research Council Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology at the University of Southampton, UK, about encouraging trial results of inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medscape News

More Promising Data on Mavacamten for Hypertropic Cardiomyopathy

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Treatment with mavacamten improves cardiac structure and function in patients with obstructive hypertropic cardiomyopathy (HCM), according to echocardiographic findings from the EXPLORER-HCM study. "This analysis of EXPLORER-HCM represents the largest serial assessment of echocardiographic parameters in a prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with obstructive...
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

The Psychological Implications of Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is a mind game that transports something from your imagination onto the screen in front of you. The technology is advanced enough that even though someone knows virtual reality is not real, it can trick our brains into believing the computerized illusion is real stimuli. There are potential drawbacks to the overuse of three-dimensional, computer-generated environments, which the mind processes differently over time. Some doctors in mental health use VR for treatments, as it can produce an illusion of reality beneficial for such treatment. Virtual reality has not yet been proven to elicit higher levels of emotions than 2D gaming.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Rollercoaster of emotions: Exploring emotions with virtual reality

To the left and right, the landscape drifts idly by, the track in front of you. Suddenly, a fire. The tension builds. The ride reaches its highest point. Only one thing lies ahead: the abyss. Plummeting down into the depths of the earth. These are scenes of a rollercoaster ride as experienced by participants in a recent study at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences (MPI CBS) in Leipzig. However, not in real life, but virtually, with the help of virtual reality (VR) glasses. The aim of the research was to find out what happens in participants' brains while they experience emotionally engaging situations.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Views on Mobile Health Apps for Skin Cancer Screening in the General Population

An In-depth Qualitative Exploration of Perceived Barriers and Facilitators. T.E. Sangers; M. Wakkee; E.C. Kramer-Noels; T. Nijsten; M. Lugtenberg. Background: Mobile health (mHealth) applications (apps) incorporating artificial intelligence for skin cancer screening are increasingly reimbursed by health insurers. However, an in-depth exploration of the general public's views towards these apps is lacking.
CELL PHONES
Poets and Quants

Mr. Virtual Reality Entrepreneur

I worked in one of the UK’s largest engineering company’s that has locations worldwide to managing my own small start-up in East Africa. I relish a challenge and pride myself on being a creative and competent engineer.
TECHNOLOGY
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Less Effective Against Omicron: WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) - Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, said that more data was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

US Study Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Ineffective Against Omicron Without Booster

NEW YORK (Reuters) - All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study released on Tuesday. The preprint study from researchers at Massachusetts...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

US Health Regulator Flags Concerns at Medtronic's Diabetes Business

The U.S. health regulator has issued a warning letter to Medtronic highlighting certain concerns related to medical device quality management at its diabetes business, the company said on Wednesday. Medtronic's shares were down 6% at $104.95 in early trading, hitting their lowest in over a year. The Food and Drug...
INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Virtual reality used to train nuclear staff

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) is using immersive virtual reality to help nuclear power plant operators train personnel for outage, operations and maintenance work ahead of the spring 2022 outage season. The Nuclear Virtual Reality Solution (VRS) at the company's Wilmington, North Carolina, headquarters is also being used to provide plant-specific technical training.
WILMINGTON, NC
The New Yorker

Can Virtual Reality Fix the Workplace?

Not long ago, I decided to try to write an article in a virtual world. This was not the first time I had this idea. In the spring of 2016, a student in the computer-science department at Georgetown University set up an HTC Vive virtual-reality rig in a conference room and offered to give demonstrations. I volunteered and was impressed by the experience. He started me in a mad scientist’s laboratory, cluttered with equipment and whizzing gadgets. I crouched down, looked under a desk, and inspected the pipes connecting a sink to the wall. The next demo featured an underwater world. At some point, a whale swam overhead. I remember being startled when I looked up to see it so close and apparently so large—my first moment of convincing virtual presence.
COMPUTERS
Medscape News

Patient-Led Surveillance Safe, Feasible After Localized Melanoma Treatment

(Reuters Health) - It may be safe and feasible for patients treated for localized melanoma to manage surveillance for future skin lesions at home with the help of a smartphone, telemedicine assistance, and a partner to help with skin exams, a pilot study suggests. The study included 100 patients treated...
CANCER

