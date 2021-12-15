I’ve gotta take that...........

Even with all the complicated emotions the year has brought, in our little corner of the Midwest, there’s still a feeling of excitement and anticipation as we get closer to Christmas. Light posts on the town square are covered in greenery and bows, while strings of lights happily criss-cross over Main Street. Shop windows glitter with lights and decorations, and as I open the heavy door to the makers’ market, a small shop of local, handmade items, the scent of cinnamon and balsam stirs up heartfelt memories. A shop filled with homemade soaps, beeswax candles, and all kinds of handmade wares, soon, my shopping is done. I step back outside and find the December air hits me with a blast; however, the clean, fresh air feels good, cheers my heart, and I’m off to wrap secret surprises to tuck under the tree.

