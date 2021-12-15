ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Release - Mayor James Patrick Smith Announces Expanded COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit Distribution

 4 days ago

City of Rochester

News Release

Notable News:

- Over 23,000 Test Kits to be Distributed Throughout Rochester Houses of Worship, Barbershops and Salons

- Jackson and Edgerton R-Centers to Host Distribution Events This Weekend

Mayor James Patrick Smith announced today that the City of Rochester is expanding its COVID-19 at-home rapid test distribution efforts with the goal of increasing residents’ access to the tests as the holidays approach. Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 16, City Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) staff will begin distributing more than 23,000 free, at-home test kits to approximately 240 houses of worship and 250 barbershops and salons located in the city of Rochester. Each house of worship will receive 100 test kits and each barbershop or salon will receive 25 test kits. While the distribution will begin tomorrow, it will likely be early next week when all locations receive their kits. Houses of worship, beauty salons and barbershops will then provide the test kits to their members and customers upon request.

“As the holidays approach, this expanded distribution plan will make sure that we get tests to as many people as possible,” said Mayor Smith. “I’m grateful to our faith community and our small business owners for helping us meet our residents where they are to expand access to COVID testing. It is this type of partnership that is essential for Rochester to overcome this new wave of the pandemic. I also want to thank City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot for his suggestion to involve barbershops and beauty salons in this important effort.”

City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot was instrumental in this expanded distribution to include the involvement of beauty salons and barbershops.

“It’s wonderful that the City is making every possible effort to make sure people can self-test for COVID before enjoying time with their families this Christmas season,” said Vice President Lightfoot. “I want to congratulate Mayor Smith and all those who have come together in partnership to make this expanded distribution possible. I truly hope that everyone does the right thing to protect themselves from the pandemic during this special time of year.”

In addition to the expanded distribution effort, Rochester is hosting two larger, central distribution efforts this weekend. Kits will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Sat., Dec. 18: Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.
  • Sun. Dec. 19: Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Please note, test kits are NOT available for pick-up at City NSC offices. They will only be available as described above.

In addition to the providing free, rapid test kits to the public, the City along with its County and medical community partners continue to offer vaccinations and boosters at multiple locations throughout the City. Current information on testing and vaccine sites is available at www.monroecounty.gov. For future sites where kits may be made available and to learn about community resources for food, shelter, mental health and other COVID-related needs, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/coronavirus.

“I hope everyone will take the opportunity to test before gathering with family and friends,” said Mayor Smith. “We must ensure that we all enjoy the holidays safely and without the fear of contracting or spreading COVID. Let’s each do our part by getting vaccinated or boosted, testing before attending gatherings and masking up in public, indoor spaces. I know that together, we will make this a safe and joyful holiday season.”

