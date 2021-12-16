ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz magazine 'The Good Life' ceasing publication, publisher Hearst announces

By David Caplan
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Dr. Oz's health magazine "Dr. Oz The Good Life" will cease publication, publisher Hearst Magazines confirmed Wednesday.

The move comes as the TV doctor -- whose full name is Mehmet Oz -- runs for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican candidate. His show "The Dr. Oz Show" is also ending, Sony announced this week.

The magazine has had sagging sales, which made axing it an easy decision, according to the New York Post , which first reported the story.

“This was an excuse to kill it, in my opinion,” a source with knowledge of the magazine’s sales told the Post.

But an Oz source told the Post, "Dr. Oz’s magazine continued to be a successful endeavor, and opportunities were in discussion to find ways to expand its reach and branch off into other opportunities around it. That changed with the announcement of Dr. Oz’s Senate run and the unfair advantage publication of such a magazine would present.”

Neither reps for Oz or Hearst -- whose other magazines include Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Esquire -- commented.

