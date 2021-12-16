WATCH: Isaac Hamm Breaks Down Wisconsin Commitment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The early signing period, the first one Bret Bielema has participated in as a head coach, has come and gone. So, what’s next?. Illinois inked 22 players to the Class of 2022 on Wednesday including six offensive linemen: five from high school and one from junior college. But the Illini likely aren’t done adding on the offensive line. The position both lacks depth — thanks to lackluster recent recruiting classes — and is going through a sizable overhaul with five of the top six linemen having exhausted their eligibility. To add to that, Moses Okpala has left the team and is not in the transfer portal, which is a hit to the depth at the position.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO