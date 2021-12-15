ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Warm Down: Manchester City make title race statement

By Niall Keenan
vavel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning champions Manchester City produced a dazzling display at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night as they hit Leeds United for a magnificent seven to open a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League table. Blues boss Pep Guardiola made four changes to the side that squeezed...

