ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Key Quotes: Conte's press conference ahead of Premier League clash with Leicester City

By William Furness
vavel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of talking points about Tottenham Hotspur currently take place off the field. The club has been hit with a Covid outbreak that has forced them to cancel two games in a row. However, after reports that the situation is now under a bit of control, Spurs appear...

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: in Premier League

GOAL! from Tottenham, Son Heung-Min recovers the ball after a poor start from Alisson, who leaves him open goal. This is the XI with which the Reds will look for the away win and thus get closer to Manchester City and stay one point away from the first place. 10:29...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: Key Stats Ahead Of Sunday's Premier League Clash

Liverpool travel to London to play Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday and we now look at some key stats ahead of the vital Premier League clash. The Reds come into the game in great form having won seven consecutive games in all competitions and will need the three points to maintain the pressure on leaders Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Alisson heroics spare Reds' blushes

Liverpool missed the chance to put further ground between themselves and Chelsea as they were held to a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Harry Kane scored his first home goal of the season with just over 13 minutes on the clock when he calmly fired the ball past Alisson, after being played in behind by a fantastic ball from Tanguy Ndombele.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur.That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp slams referee Paul Tierney for ‘two wrong decisions’ in Liverpool’s draw at Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham could have turned out differently if VAR calls had gone their way.The Reds, who reported four cases of coronavirus before the game, were on course for three points in north London after goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson helped them overturn Harry Kane’s early opener.But Son Heung-min took advantage of Alisson Becker’s howler to earn Spurs a worthy point, but the game was packed with VAR drama.Kane could easily have seen red for a first-half challenge on Robertson but his yellow card was not upgraded, unlike when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Tottenham Hotspur#Spurs
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy