Annapolis, MD

3 Injured In Shooting & Crash In Annapolis, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Three people were injured Wednesday night following a shooting that resulted in a crash on Route 665 in Annapolis, authorities said.

Officers looking into gunfire along Newtowne Drive about 8:40 p.m. found six vehicles and two apartments damaged by gunshots, but they found no sign of a shooting victim, Annapolis Police said.

Minutes later, a crash was reported on Route 665 near Godspeed Way.

There authorities found 20-year-old Demontay Coney of Baltimore with a gunshot wound to his leg inside one of the vehicles, police said. Coney said he’d been shot on Newtowne Drive.

The 17-year-old driver of the car Coney was riding in was injured in the crash, as was the driver of a second vehicle involved in the wreck, police said. All three were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

