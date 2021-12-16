ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT inmate dies of COVID-19

By Morgan Cunningham
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The Connecticut Department of Correction is reporting an inmate death to COVID-19 complications.

The 51-year-old man was taken out of the Agency's MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution's Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on November 19, 2021. He passed away December 13, 2021.

The individual had suffered from significant underlying health issues.

No identity is being released due to medical privacy laws.

He last entered the Connecticut correctional system on January 20, 2017,
and was serving a ten-year sentence for Assault in the First Degree. His
maximum release date was December 16, 2026. His involvement with the
Department of Correction dates back to 1989.

