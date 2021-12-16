ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Review: Country is an urgent call to learn from Indigenous knowledges to care for the land

By Taylor Coyne, Doctoral Candidate, UNSW
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 1 day ago

“We know we can do better than this, don’t we?”

This line sits towards the concluding paragraphs of Country: Future Fire, Future Farming , by Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian activist and author Bruce Pascoe and non-Indigenous historian Bill Gammage.

The book is part of the wider six-part “First Knowledges” series published by Thames and Hudson in collaboration with the National Library of Australia. It focuses on a collection of topics, including astronomy, design, law and, in the case of this book, Country.

As stated by editor Margo Neale in the introduction, the overarching series is designed to “stimulate and provoke you to enlarge your mind and expand your worldview to encompass limitless other possibilities, including ways in which you can learn from the Aboriginal archive of knowledge embodied in Country.”

For many, the book will be a timely invitation to be a part of constructive dialogue and a call to take action, especially in light of the lacklustre resolutions from COP26 and following the Black Summer bushfires .

For myself, a non-Indigenous scholar researching waters throughout Eora Country, I humbly come to this review with deep awareness of my position, and firmly take up the invitation to be part of this dialogue and follow through with action.

Read more: How the Dark Emu debate limits representation of Aboriginal people in Australia

A conversation between experts

Country: Future Fire, Future Farming is crafted to present the two authors’ own personal perspectives, while drawing on rich evidence to support their claims.

After their co-written opening chapter, Pascoe starts off the book’s first three solo-written chapters. Then, Gammage takes over with the next four, before they round off their thoughts in two distinctly separate but ideologically similar concluding chapters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMkxJ_0dOAApoR00
Thames & Hudson Australia

At the core of their book, Pascoe and Gammage affirm in varying ways that Aboriginal people were - and are - farmers and agriculturalists. Pascoe expands on this in his chapters by describing the ways Aboriginal peoples have made use of the plants and animals across Australia.

According to Pascoe, using and understanding these knowledges can make farming in Australia better.

Gammage’s chapters focuses almost entirely on fire – its use by Aboriginal people as a tool to farm the land, and the detrimental misunderstandings of Aboriginal fire practices appropriated by non-Indigenous people.

Consistently throughout the book, there is a subtle dialogue that emerges between the two authors. The dialogue could at times be more pressing, especially when contrasting perspectives arise, such as their differences in dating Aboriginal people’s presence on the continent or their interpretations of particular terms.

On their own, the wonderfully detailed chapters provide ample room to reflect on key ideas (farming and fire) which both authors have become known for. That said, at times, I craved a more emphatic conversation between the two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l6Qn_0dOAApoR00
Shutterstock

Payment where payment is due

In both subject and in tone, Country: Future Fire, Future Farming feels like a polite conversation, with any arguments quite restrained.

Pascoe writes with urgency and an enthusiasm as vibrant as the landscapes he describes. He opens the book’s first chapter with an unequivocal call to arms – what is happening across Australia with land care (as well as the many other issues relating to Indigenous affairs) is not good enough anymore.

Quite consistently throughout, Pascoe reaffirms the idea that Aboriginal land care is done with the aim to better the “common wealth”, in contrast to the damaging practices of non-Indigenous settlers.

He asserts Aboriginal people should be the primary beneficiaries of wealth generated by land care practices that are environmentally and economically productive.

Similarly, Gammage directs non-Indigenous peoples not to “commandeer traditional expertise” – a hard-pressed claim to refute.

This tension of wanting to celebrate Indigenous knowledges while also ensuring it is not appropriated by non-Indigenous people for economic gain has been articulated as “bio-piracy.” The scholars Dr Daniel Robinson and Dr Miri Raven focus on this issue extensively in their work.

Read more: Australia's agriculture sector sorely needs more insights from First Nations people. Here's how we get there

We know we can do better than this

The bulk of the book outlines the many intricate knowledges that Indigenous people across Australia have maintained.

Pascoe works tirelessly to address the misconception surrounding “hunter-gatherering” - the idea that Indigenous peoples were only ever nomadic hunter-gatherers – which is also at the core of Pascoe’s acclaimed work, Dark Emu .

In addition, Pascoe’s witty, sharp, and conversational chapters on plants and animals are what many have come to expect of him.

Gammage presents a pragmatic recount of the importance of fire to people in Australia – both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, now and in the past. It is detailed and logical. In places, the practicality of Gammage’s writing overwhelms the reflexive narrative I was craving, especially when read against the works of Victor Steffensen or Vanessa Cavanagh .

That said, both the breadth of materials the two authors engage with, and the depth with which they are analysed, is impeccable.

Recent critiques of Pascoe’s engagement with evidence in relation to Dark Emu have brightened the discussions in this space. Quite pleasantly, Pascoe makes some effort to respond to these critiques, stating,

Hunting and gathering is a sustainable and healthy lifestyle but it is not the only thing that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people did.

The book’s interpretation of historical material, such as Pascoe’s commentary on the Melbourne Museum’s recent Indigenous Bread research , or Gammage’s interrogation of historical archives, is invigorating, contemplative and lush.

Reading the book excites me to want to act to care for land, and respectfully celebrate Indigenous knowledges. If you have a desire to be part of the action, then this book is for you.

Country: Future Fire, Future Farming opens space for dialogue, but readers need to want to be part of this conversation to begin with.

Taylor Coyne does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Dragging its feet on torture prevention: Australia’s international shame

Four years since Australia committed to the United Nations Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, Australia has failed to meet its requirements. This UN protocol is an instrument that requires Australia to “set up, designate or maintain […] one or several visiting bodies for the prevention of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” These bodies would visit places such as prisons and detention centres to assess the safety and well-being of detained people. Disappointingly, the federal government wants to limit the scope of detention safety and well-being...
UNITED NATIONS
CNN

What can the world learn from countries where Omicron is surging?

London (CNN) — South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark are three of the countries where the Omicron variant is now surging, less than a month after it was first detected. The UK is seeking to vaccinate itself out of the crisis, with an accelerated campaign to give a...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Book with biographies of people from 11 countries unveiled at International Award Function

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): Noted personalities from six countries, including India, participated in an international award function organised by Meri Pehchaan Trust in Jaipur over the weekend. According to information, around 80 people were felicitated with international awards at the Meri Identity International Award Function at Hotel Clarks...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Amid global crisis, how can universities be regenerated to serve the common good?

Universities are among the many institutions that sustain settler colonialism in Australia. The public university system was, and continues, to be part of the state’s investment in its own future. Universities emerged in Australia during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries against a backdrop of frontier violence and dispossession of First Nations’ lands, labour and relationships. While nature was privatised and commodified, universities grew in scale and influence. Knowledge hierarchies that perpetuate racial, class and gender divides were normalised. Read more: Five shifts to...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Aboriginal Peoples#Indigenous Peoples#Tasmanian#Non Indigenous#Eora Country#Country#Thames Hudson
TheConversationAU

WA's new Aboriginal Heritage Act keeps mining interests ahead of the culture and wishes of Traditional Owners

Only a year after the 46,000 year-old sacred Aboriginal site Juukan Gorge was destroyed by Rio Tinto, the West Australian Legislative Council in Perth will pass an Aboriginal Heritage Bill that puts the interests of mining companies above the wishes of Traditional Owners. The Senate inquiry report into the destruction of Juukan Gorge “A way forward” called for a new national framework of Aboriginal heritage protection co-designed with Aboriginal people. It recommended the responsibility for Aboriginal heritage to be reverted to the minister for Aboriginal affairs. The report also called for a review of the Native Title Act 1993 to address...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried

Over the past two years, we’ve learned COVID-19 survivors can develop a range of longer-term symptoms we now call “long COVID”. This includes people who did not have severe illness initially. Such longer-term symptoms can affect multiple systems in the body. This can result in ongoing, severe fatigue plus a wide range of other symptoms, including pain, as well as breathing, neurological, sleep and mental health problems. So far, Australia has had far fewer COVID-19 cases than many other nations. But as we re-open, this situation may change. So we will likely see more long COVID in the months and years ahead. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Fossil find reveals giant prehistoric 'thunder birds' were riddled with bone disease

Until around 45,000 years ago, Australia was home to Genyornis newtoni, a fearsomely huge bird weighing roughly 230kg – almost six times as much as an emu – and standing 2 metres tall. This giant, from a unique group of Australian flightless birds called the dromornithids or “thunder birds”, was among the largest birds that have ever lived. And then, along with many of Australia’s other “megafaunal” species, it disappeared, for reasons that still remain debated. Read more: New research reveals the origin of Australia’s...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TheConversationAU

'They're really keen for us to do better than they did': how refugee parents motivate their kids' learning

Refugees struggle to find meaningful employment in Australia. In 2010, the Refugee Council of Australia found people who came to Australia on refugee or humanitarian visas remained “the worst off of the migrant visa groups” when it came to employment. Around 12% were unemployed 18 months after arrival, compared to 8% of those who came on family visas. Education – and particularly opportunities for university education – gives people with a refugee background the means to significantly improve their lives and socioeconomic status. People with refugee backgrounds hope for a better life for their children than the one they...
KIDS
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: the case against death duties just got stronger

If you are worried about inequality you probably lament the end of death duties. At first in Queensland and then in the rest of the country, Australia became one of the first nations in the world to abolish death duties in the late 1970s. Surely an inheritance tax (that’s what a death duty is) would cut the size of inheritances, reducing the intergenerational transmission of inequality. Actually no, according to a groundbreaking study released on Tuesday by the Productivity Commission. The commission used datasets including tax returns and probate records to look at how much money is passed on in inheritances and gifts and...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Latest government bid to dictate research directions builds on a decade of failure

The acting minister for education and youth, Stuart Robert, wrote a letter last week to Australian Research Council (ARC) CEO Sue Thomas, listing four demands. These included changes to ARC funding models and an overhaul of the ARC itself. These “expectations” were repackaged for the public in a press release on Tuesday entitled “New direction for the Australian Research Council to help secure Australia’s recovery”. While the media release applies the usual positive political spin, the letter itself – although light on detail – crystallises some concerning matters. These are: a history of confused and often conflicting messaging about what is...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Buying picture books as Christmas presents? These stories with diverse characters can help kids develop empathy

Gifting children books can be about more than just giving them something to read. Books are portals to adventure, imagination and new experiences. Importantly, books can help children understand and appreciate themselves, and those around them. Sadly, books normalising racial, cultural, family or gender diversity and diverse abilities are few and far between. When children see characters and stories reflecting their background, they can develop a stronger sense of identity. Research also shows reading books with diverse characters and story-lines helps children develop a greater understanding and appreciation of people different to themselves. ...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of diesel additive Adblue is serious, but we can stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
wpr.org

How the Land Back movement is reclaiming land stolen from Indigenous people

The Land Back movement in Canada has taken off like wildfire. And not just sit-ins and protest camps and marches — it’s also white Canadians giving land back to Indigenous people — in wills and trusts and even land transfers. The question is this though: will the Canadian government follow suit?
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

1,500 endangered languages at high risk of being lost this century

A world-first study warns 1,500 endangered languages could no longer be spoken by the end of this century. The study, led by The Australian National University (ANU), identified predictors that put endangered languages at high risk. Co-author Professor Lindell Bromham said that of the world's 7,000 recognized languages, around half...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Weakening Australia's illegal logging laws would undermine the global push to halt forest loss

One success from this year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow was an agreement to halt forest loss by 2030. The Morrison government signed the agreement, and this commitment is now being put to the test as it reviews Australia’s rules on illegal logging imports. Australia’s Illegal Logging Prohibition Act and associated regulations are up for periodic review. The rules were designed to ensure timber produced overseas and imported to Australia was not logged illegally. Some changes under discussion would water down the rules by reducing the regulatory burden on businesses. According to Interpol, the illegal timber industry is worth almost...
AUSTRALIA
Phys.org

Indigenous communities hold a huge and unique source of ecological knowledge

A study has found that indigenous people in the rainforests of Gabon have knowledge of plant and fruit-eating animal interactions that exceeds that found in academic literature. These preliminary results will be presented at Ecology Across Borders on 13 December by Clémentine Durand-Bessart, a Ph.D. researcher at Biogéosciences Université de...
WILDLIFE
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy