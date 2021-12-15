On-Demand Airline Flyv To Use Electra’s eSTOL

Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it's suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees.The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.The mandate faced opposition from a vocal minority of Boeing workers.In an internal company announcement, Boeing told employees its decision to suspend the mandate “comes after a detailed review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halts the enforcement of a federal executive order requiring vaccinations for federal contractors.”Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO...
