On-Demand Airline Flyv To Use Electra’s eSTOL

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman regional air-mobility startup Flyv has partnered with U.S. aircraft developer Electra.aero to enable an on-demand service flying between underserved markets in Europe using electric...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Transport#Takeoff#With U#Electric Aircraft#German#Electra Aero#Mou#Awin Premium
