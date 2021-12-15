ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Memo: Airbus A380 Production Ends As Some Airlines Return It To Service

Aviation Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 16 marks the end of a very short era. Emirates is taking delivery of the very last Airbus A380 in Hamburg, Germany, having received its penultimate...

aviationweek.com

Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
simpleflying.com

In Photos: China Airlines’ Smart New Airbus A321neo

China Airlines has taken delivery of the first of 25 A321neos set to arrive at the airline. With up to seven hours of flying time available on these aircraft, China Airlines is keen to ensure passengers have a great experience onboard. Working with JPA Design, the airline has undertaken a complete nose-to-tail refresh of the cabin.
simpleflying.com

What Are The World’s Longest Commerical Aircraft?

When standing next to the engineering marvels that are modern-day aircraft, their size becomes much more impressive than when one sees them pass by way overhead in the sky. If you have come up close and personal with a 747 or an A380 from the outside, it is an experience you will not soon forget. It is, of course, hard to beat the jumbo and superjumbo jets when it comes to height. But what about the longest commercial aircraft?
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Plans Large A380 Return For Summer 2022

Singapore Airlines seems to be planning a significant return of the Airbus A380 when the IATA summer 2022 schedule kicks off. According to schedule data, the airline plans to fly the giant of the skies to eight destinations by the start of April, including a fifth freedom flight from Frankfurt to New York’s JFK.
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines To Bring The A380 Back to India In January

Passengers looking to fly Singapore Airlines’ flagship aircraft in India need to wait no more. The flag carrier has announced that the Airbus A380 will return to Mumbai on January 10th and New Delhi on February 14th. Both aircraft carry Singapore’s refurbished cabins, including six first class ‘Suites’ and 78 business class seats.
Aviation Week

Singapore Airlines To Reintroduce A380s On Its Transatlantic Route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will bring back its Airbus A380 on the Singapore (SIN)-Frankfurt (FRA)-New York JFK route starting March 27, 2022. The announcement comes after a nearly two-year halt on the route due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SIA will operate its newest A380 cabin products (in service since... Subscription Required.
loyaltylobby.com

Qatar Airways Announces Return Of A380 & Pre-pandemic In-flight Services On Its Routes to London and Paris

Qatar Airways is returning their full inflight services to the London and Paris routes at the same time as the carrier returns the Airbus A380 to these same destinations. Very short after this, the airline’s full in-flight services will gradually return to business as usual across the entire network starting January 2022 which will be something premium passengers can look forward to..
simpleflying.com

A380 Return Allows Qatar To Resume Premium Catering Offering

Coinciding with the return of the Airbus A380 into regular commercial service on December 15th, Qatar Airways is resuming “full personalized services” when it comes to in-flight dining experienced pre-pandemic. This will see passengers on the airline’s London and Paris services receiving their meals with silverware and chinaware on crisp white linen rather than on a serving tray.
Aviation Week

Aer Lingus Regional Accelerates Launch Plans

Emerald Airlines will commence regional flights between the UK and Ireland in March 2022 under a franchise agreement with Aer Lingus—about 10 months ahead of schedule. The Irish airline will operate services as Aer Lingus Regional from March 17 using leased ATR 72-600 aircraft, taking over many of... Subscription...
Aviation Week

EASA Approves Bigger Gaps Between ATR C-Checks

EASA has granted regional aircraft manufacturer ATR approval to significantly extend the intervals between C-Checks for its turboprops. The move comes the same week the Franco-Italian company delivered the 1,600th example of its product line and a month after ATR announced a new engine that will... Subscription Required. EASA Approves...
Aviation Week

American Airlines, JetBlue Plan Further Northeast Growth

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are further expanding their partnership in the U.S. northeast. Together they plan to offer around 700 daily departures from New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports and Boston Logan (BOS) by next summer. The move comes despite the U.S... Subscription Required.
Aviation Week

Lufthansa Nears New Pilot Conflict, Makes Executive Appointments

FRANKFURT—Lufthansa has terminated a long-term collective bargaining agreement with its pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) in a move that could set the stage for another lengthy dispute following several years of relative peace. In late 2017 the airline and union agreed to resolve a long-standing... Subscription Required. Lufthansa Nears...
Aviation Week

Boeing Looks To Reduce T-7 Delay As Pandemic Issues Recede

ST. LOUIS—Pandemic-related parts shortages and other supply-chain issues have set the U.S. Air Force’s T-7 Red Hawk schedule back about seven months, but Boeing believes it can gain back some of that time as the shortage issues recede and tests continue on built aircraft. The production delays... Subscription...
Aviation Week

AAM Sector Secures More Than $5b In Funding In 2021

Completion of Vertical Aerospace’s going-public merger with blank-check company Broadstone Acquisition on Dec. 16 took the total announced funding raised in 2021 by the nascent advanced air mobility (AAM) industry to more than $5 billion. Startups such as Vertical, developing electric vertical... Subscription Required. AAM Sector Secures More Than...
dallassun.com

Airbus A380 aircraft returns to Singapore Airlines fleet

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Singapore Airlines in India has announced the return of Airbus A380 Superjumbo aircraft after a 20-month break in services, said a press release. Starting 10 January 2022, the A380 will replace the Airbus A350-900 on the SQ 424/423 vaccinated travel lane (VTL) services between...
Aviation Week

Worldwide MRO Outlook For 2022

For 2022, Aviation Week forecasts the commercial aviation MRO market to be worth $83.4 billion, with nearly 31,700 aircraft in service. The projected North American MRO demand about equals that of the combined Western and Eastern European outlooks. Demand in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding China... Worldwide MRO Outlook For 2022...
