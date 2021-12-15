Daily Memo: Airbus A380 Production Ends As Some Airlines Return It To Service

When standing next to the engineering marvels that are modern-day aircraft, their size becomes much more impressive than when one sees them pass by way overhead in the sky. If you have come up close and personal with a 747 or an A380 from the outside, it is an experience you will not soon forget. It is, of course, hard to beat the jumbo and superjumbo jets when it comes to height. But what about the longest commercial aircraft?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO