In its first earnings report since the company’s blockbuster $13.7B IPO in November , electric vehicle maker Rivian announced its plans to build a second EV factory, this time in Georgia. (Rivian’s only current factory is in Normal, Ill.) The Irvine, Ca.-based company delivered compelling numbers, but admitted the challenges of scaling up production rapidly. “We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to continue to scale and thrive,” said Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO