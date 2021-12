United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has announced that LaToria “Tori” W. Thomas will become the next President & CEO of the organization, effective March 1. Thomas will be the first woman and first African American to lead UWNWLA. She currently serves as Vice President of Community Investments & Operations at UWNWLA and has been with the organization since 2018.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO