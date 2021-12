Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. It is well known that, on average, poorer people live in places that are more exposed to flooding compared to richer people; this is known as ‘exposure bias’. The paper by Moulds et al. [2021] is a collaboration between scientists at Imperial College London and the University of Sierra Leone. They have adapted a socio-hydrological model to simulate the effects that flood risk management interventions have on poverty and inequality. Besides showing that in general it matters a lot how flood risk management is targeted in urban areas, they explore the impacts on inequality demonstrating how pro-poor policies can reduce inequality as well as reducing flood risk overall. This is a significant step towards introducing social heterogeneity in socio-hydrological models.

