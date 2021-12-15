ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A mathematical model may give more efficient climate talks

EurekAlert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieving consensus among countries in global climate negotiations is a long and complicated process. Researchers at Linköping University have developed a mathematical model that describes the achievement of the 2015 Paris Agreement and that may contribute to more efficient negotiations when striving for unanimity. Global climate targets have...

www.eurekalert.org

The Daily Record

Letter: Fossil fuels are not to blame for world's climate issues

As a 35-year geologist, listening to climate alarmists is very troubling. We know carbon dioxide has increased somewhat during the last century, but it is not all due to fossil fuels and certainly not at alarming levels. We know that weather related deaths are down substantially over the past century...
Phys.org

Study combines climatic, tectonic models to explain Andean conundrum

The Andes Mountains are much taller than plate tectonic theories predict they should be, a fact that has puzzled geologists for decades. Mountain-building models tend to focus on the deep-seated compressional forces that occur when tectonic plates collide and send rocks skyward. A new study demonstrates how modern top-down models that account for climate-related factors combined with traditional bottom-up tectonic models can help uncover the perplexing history of the Andes Mountains.
EARTH SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Modeling emissions pathways for India’s climate amid COVID-19 recovery

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. As the global economic recovery from COVID-19 continues, decisions regarding emissions strategies can have important implications on regional climate change. A new paper in Environmental Research Letters explores the impact of such decisions in India, modeling the effects of COVID-19 emissions recovery pathways on India’s summertime climate.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study: Climate-only models likely underestimate species extinction

Ecologists estimate that 15 to 37 percent of plant and animal species will go extinct as a direct result of the rapidly changing climate. But new University of Arizona-led research published in the journal Ecology Letters shows that current models don't account for the complexities of ecosystems as they are impacted by climate change. As a result, these extinction rates are likely underestimated.
SCIENCE
Newswise

ORNL at AGU: Making climate models smarter

Exploring Spatially Distributed Deep Learning Models for Global Gravitational Mapping. Novel approaches developed by scientists including Lexie Yang of ORNL scan massive datasets of large-scale satellite images to more accurately map infrastructure – such as buildings and roads – in hours versus days. Comprehensive image data is useful for stakeholders to make informed decisions. These new computational workflows use deep learning techniques to train and deploy models to better address location, environmental and time challenges when mapping structures. Yang's AGU presentation will home in on global gravitational mapping.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Prospects for more efficient solar energy conversion

Energy is an essential commodity of our existence, as such, having a sustainable, renewable and affordable energy source is vital. Of all the renewable energy sources, the sun is the most promising due to the vast amount of energy it radiates to the earth surface. To benefit from this vast energy from the sun, a comprehensive study into photovoltaics is needed. In this article, we present our findings from the surface study of a perovskite material, methyl ammonium triiodide (MAPbI3).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Disabled people risk being left in the cold in a sustainable energy future

A new study reveals that disabled households in the Europe Union currently consume 10% less energy than other households, as well as being 5% more likely to experience energy poverty. University of Leeds researchers warn that disabled people in the EU are already energy disadvantaged and therefore need greater consideration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

NSF report guides research into climate change's effect on human security

LAWRENCE — How might human-driven climate change trigger food shortages, water scarcity, armed conflict or future pandemics? Conversely, could a changing environment strengthen bonds of community in some places?. A group of scientists recently delivered a major report to the National Science Foundation recommending research priorities to maximize understanding...
irmagazine.com

The heat is on: Severn Trent talks climate vote

UK water firm was an early adopter in putting its climate action plan up for a vote – something an increasing number of companies are now doing. Richard Eadie explains why that was just the beginning – and how it means the company must now be more open than ever.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Mathematical model for predicting oxygen concentration in tilapia fish farms

The main aim of this research is to develop a mathematical model to predict the dissolved oxygen in recirculating aquaculture system. The oxygen consumption of the model through the fish respiration and nitrification and the oxygen addition of the model through oxygen generator and water pumping. The effect of different water temperatures (24, 26, 28, 30 and 32Â Â°C) on the dissolved oxygen consumption through fish respiration, biofilter and nitrification and fish growth were studied. An experiment to measure oxygen consumed by fish respiration and biofilteration and fish growth with the growth period and to validate the model results was carried out. The oxygen consumption predicted by the model was in a good agreement with those measured by the system. The oxygen consumption by fish respiration ranged 12.04 to 47.53Â g O2 mâˆ’3Â hâˆ’1 experimentally, while it was from 12.01 to 46.06Â g O2 mâˆ’3Â hâˆ’1 theoretically. The predicted and measured oxygen consumption through biofilteration values ranged from 0.43 to 21.91 and 0.45 to 23.09Â g O2 mâˆ’3Â hâˆ’1, respectively. The individual fish weight from the system ranged from 3.00 to 209.52Â g experimentally while it was from 3.00 to 226.25Â g theoretically during the whole period.
INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Major US electric utility companies may reduce power sector emissions by one-third, if they stick with their climate pledges

Voluntary pledges by major U.S. electric utility companies could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of one-third of 2018 U.S. power sector emissions, on top of reductions these companies must already make to comply with government policies, according to researchers at North Carolina State University and Columbia University. While it remains uncertain whether these companies can or will meet their pledges, the findings, published December 17 in the journal One Earth, suggest voluntary reduction efforts could play a vital role in climate change mitigation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

Climate Change May Affect Future Travels

For the millions of people who visit Yellowstone National Park each year the sight of Old Faithful can be a disappointment. The geyser, which is famous for erupting at regular intervals, is doing so less frequently these days. And tourists planning to take in the treasures of St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, sometimes have to don boots and walk on elevated wooden planks.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Emulator-based Bayesian optimization for efficient multi-objective calibration of an individual-based model of malaria

Individual-based models have become important tools in the global battle against infectious diseases, yet model complexity can make calibration to biological and epidemiological data challenging. We propose using a Bayesian optimization framework employing Gaussian process or machine learning emulator functions to calibrate a complex malaria transmission simulator. We demonstrate our approach by optimizing over a high-dimensional parameter space with respect to a portfolio of multiple fitting objectives built from datasets capturing the natural history of malaria transmission and disease progression. Our approach quickly outperforms previous calibrations, yielding an improved final goodness of fit. Per-objective parameter importance and sensitivity diagnostics provided by our approach offer epidemiological insights and enhance trust in predictions through greater interpretability.
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Snowflake spotters needed to give climate science a boost

BING CROSBY dreamed of a white Christmas. This December, I’m dreaming of categorising snowflakes. All in the name of science, of course. White Christmas or not, you too can get up close and personal with snowflakes and contribute to climate research by taking part in the online Snowflake ID project. It invites volunteers to flick through high-resolution snowflake photos taken around the world – from Alaska to the Swiss Alps to Antarctica – and help classify them by characteristics, such as their size and shape. You can access the project via the Zooniverse citizen science platform.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters

As the climate changes, negative environmental effects are being felt and seen around the world. The effect that climate change has on mental health is less immediately obvious or visible. Often termed climate anxiety or eco anxiety, this feeling can manifest as what the American Psychological Association and others describe as a "chronic fear of environmental doom". Recent studies have shown it is being felt by young people all over the world, as well as by a significant number of adults.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Iowan

UI biologists discover way to produce ethanol more efficiently with yeast strain

Biologists from the University of Iowa discovered a new way to increase the efficiency of ethanol production through yeast strains. The project began in summer 2018 and continued until the research paper was published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology on Oct. 18. The findings may enhance the speed of future biofuel production.
SCIENCE
theodysseyonline.com

6 Techniques of “Tricks” for Studying more Effectively and Efficiently

A smart and efficient way to study is making the time you devote to your education as efficient as possible. For students, this is the most crucial issue. Therefore, many motivational speakers have devoted their attention to the subject and discussed it. If I could say one word for everything they use to inspire students to study, it would be 'ineffective’. Effective study comprehending concepts and also bringing consistency is not a result of these words or external motivation.
EDUCATION

