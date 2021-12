US citizens are in line to receive another set of goodies in the form of a payment of up to $1,400 on top of their tax refund in 2022 according to marca.com. However, there are certain riders attached to the latest stimulus. To receive the payment US Citizens must be a parent of a child who has been born in 2021 or those who have a new dependent.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO