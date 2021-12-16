ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Damaging Winds Weaken With Smaller Front By Friday

By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 13 hours ago

DENVER (CBS4)- All of Colorado was blasted with wicked winds Wednesday! Wind damage was prevalent from the mountains to the plains. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/15/high-wind-warning-downed-power-lines-toppled-tree-arvada-golden/

As expected many communities were battered with hurricane force gusts which are anything over 74 mph. With the biggest gusts surging up over 100 mph for some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X77N5_0dOA52ef00

Credit CBS4

Rocky Flats wound up with 94 mph gust by late afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOXoe_0dOA52ef00

Credit CBS4

Denver’s official gust at DIA came in right at 60 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l22hY_0dOA52ef00

Credit CBS4

Winds will be much calmer on Thursday but, wont go away completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyIjk_0dOA52ef00

Credit CBS4

There is another cold front on the way by Friday. This system will be weaker with most of the wind and moisture flowing into the northern Rockies of Montana. While the weaker dragging cold front will bring snow into the mountains Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IN1px_0dOA52ef00

Credit CBS4

Snow amounts will be light Thursday night into Friday afternoon some mountain spots will see 1 to 4 inches of snow with cooler temperatures for most of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t2D0_0dOA52ef00

Credit CBS4

