ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

$25K Reward Offered For Help Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian In Westwood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles is offering a $25,000 reward for help in identifying a driver behind a hit-and-run in Westwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2a5N_0dOA3n4h00

(credit: LAPD)

On Saturday, October 30, around 1:55 p.m., a person was crossing Beverly Glen Boulevard when a driver in a gray Hyundai Elantra collided with the victim.

Security camera footage showed the moment of the collision which sent the pedestrian into the air. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result. The driver failed to stop.

The vehicle is said to be missing the rear bumper.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at (213) 473-0234, or (213) 473-0222.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Bad Drivers of Los Angeles Nearly Crash Into Stalled Car On I-5 (Caught On Camera)

On today’s episode of Los Angeles drivers, we see a stalled Chevy Camaro in the #2 lane of travel on the I-5 freeway. Prior to the Fire Department and CHP shutting down the freeway, many drivers can be seen swerving around the stalled car, many coming within inches of hitting the vehicle. Approximately 10 vehicles were damaged with flat tires. It is common for drivers to travel at speeds of over 90mph on this stretch of highway. Distracted driving is also an ongoing problem in SoCal. DISCLAIMER: California Highway Patrol was already notified of the call PRIOR to the start of the video. A high intensity LED spotlight was shined directly at the stalled vehicle, highlighting the wreck for oncoming drivers. However, many drivers still failed to observe the stalled vehicle until the last second. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Q106.5

Bangor Police say a Pedestrian was Hit and Seriously Hurt

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt on Oak Street in Bangor Friday evening. Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters says it happened just before 5:30. Few details have been released, except that the pedestrian was hit on Oak Street, near the intersection with York Street. The person sustained very serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Police have not released the victim's name or any information about the identity of the driver.
BANGOR, ME
WSFA

$1K reward offered for info on vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left a Montgomery resident dead. The incident happened in May around 10 p.m. in the area of the Eastern Boulevard and Interstate-85. Officers and medics found 29-year-old Reginald Davis Jr. of Montgomery at the scene. Davis sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Westwood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsla#Lapd#Hyundai#West Traffic Division
CBS LA

20-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Suspected Street Racing Crash Claims Life Of Beloved Probation Officer

FONTANA (CBSLA) – A kind-hearted probation officer was killed as she was driving to deliver holiday gifts to the children of the inmates she served, and earlier today police arrested a possible street racing driver in connection to her death. Dec. 16, 2021 (credit: CBS) Relatives of Mariesha Collins are left heartbroken. They said Collins, who spent 27 years as a probation officer in LA County, had a smile that could light up a room. In her home, gift wrapped presents and a table full of gift cards could be seen, all items she purchased for the Angel Tree Program run through her...
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KOAT 7

Tipsters help police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An arrest warrant has been filed for the man responsible for the death of a7-year-old boy who was hit and killed near the ABQ BioPark River of Lights on Sunday. The arrest warrant was filed Thursday in Metropolitan Court and named Sergio Almanza as the man...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC7 Chicago

Car crash: Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Archer Heights, police say

CHICAGO -- One person died and another was seriously injured Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. About 12:15 a.m., the driver, a 32-year-old man, and a male, whose age was not immediately known, were traveling west in the 3600 block of West 47th Street when their car was sideswiped by a car that left the scene, Chicago police said. The driver lost control of the car and struck a pole, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wach.com

Driver identified and arrested after hit-and-run crash

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Lexington Police have found and arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. The driver, Sha'Keela Nyjeh Caldwell, 19, has been charged with hit-and-run of a pedestrian and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The crash happened on December 6 at the...
LEXINGTON, SC
crimevoice.com

Pedestrian Sustains Two Broken Legs, Hit and Run Driver Arrested

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – “On 11/20/2021 at 0225 hours Merced PD Officers were dispatched to the 3400 Blk of G Street for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving on scene. Witness were able to provide a description. The 26 year old victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital with major injuries.
MERCED, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy