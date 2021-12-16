$25K Reward Offered For Help Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian In Westwood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles is offering a $25,000 reward for help in identifying a driver behind a hit-and-run in Westwood.

On Saturday, October 30, around 1:55 p.m., a person was crossing Beverly Glen Boulevard when a driver in a gray Hyundai Elantra collided with the victim.

Security camera footage showed the moment of the collision which sent the pedestrian into the air. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result. The driver failed to stop.

The vehicle is said to be missing the rear bumper.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at (213) 473-0234, or (213) 473-0222.