Colorado State

Several schools across Southern Colorado closed Thursday due to power outages

By Shelby Filangi
 1 day ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a massive wind storm that left thousands in Southern Colorado without power, several school districts are forced to cancel classes Thursday due to outages

Manitou Springs School District 14 was forced to cancel school for the second day in a row, but this time the cancelation was because of power outages.

Classes are canceled for all district students and staff while the district experiences a phone and internet outage across the district.

According to D14, the outages are the result of high winds most of Colorado experienced Wednesday.

Classes were canceled Wednesday for middle school and high school students while the Manitou Springs Police Department investigated a possible threat made by a student.

In a message to parents Tuesday, district officials said they received information about a possible student threatening school safety at middle school and high school campuses.

The Manitou Springs Police Department recommended the district cancel school "out of an abundance of caution."

In the message sent out Wednesday, the district updated families on that incident.

I also want to provide an update on the situation that caused us to cancel school for middle and high school students today. We have conferred with the Manitou Springs Police Department and agreed that students and staff can return to school, which is now not possible due to unrelated circumstances caused by the weather. While law enforcement’s investigation of the information we told you about is still ongoing, there is no further evidence to suggest that there is a credible threat to school safety for this incident. We will continue to work closely with the Manitou Springs Police Department

Suzi Thompson
Chief Financial Officer
Manitou Springs School District

The district hopes to have students and staff back in the buildings on Friday, Dec. 17, if possible.

District 60 in Pueblo will also cancel classes today to handle ongoing electrical and power issues.

In Colorado Springs, District 11 was forced to close several schools Thursday. Below is a list of schools that will be closed and will not have remote learning:

  • Audubon Elementary School
  • Steele Elementary School
  • Taylor Elementary School
  • North Middle School
  • Tesla EOS
  • Monroe Elementary School
  • Jackson Elementary School
  • Buena Vista Elementary School
  • Howbert Elementary School

D11 officials say they're working closely with the city and Colorado Springs Utilities to restore power as quickly as possible.

