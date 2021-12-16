ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State inks 23 recruits; class ranked sixth in the nation

By Anderley Penwell, Andrew Clay
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faRif_0dOA1Wwo00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Star power is the name of the game for the 2022 recruiting class, as Penn State football signed 23 players for the 2022 recruiting class.

Headlining the list is five-star quarterback Drew Allar, who is graded as the best quarterback in the country.

“You talk about franchise quarterbacks in the NFL, you look around college football and the programs that compete at the highest levels, they’ve had difference makers at the quarterbacks position,” said James Franklin.

Penn State taps ex-Miami coach Diaz as defensive coordinator

Four-star running back Nick Singleton is the Gatorade Player of the Year.

“After my official, I had a great time and my parents felt that family vibe,” said Singleton, who attended Governor Mifflin in Reading. “So after my official, I knew Penn State is where I wanted to be.”

There is so much star power, even the parents’ names carry cache. Former Packers receiver Donald Driver’s son signed as a safety. Franklin was a receivers coach for the Packers in 2005 and overlapped with the elder Driver.

Brisker, Dotson & Stout earn All-American status

“It was really surreal today,” said Franklin. “Mom and Dad got emotional talking about that. The fact that they feel strongly enough to trust their son to not go down the street, but far away. And for me to be able to coach dad and now son is really special.”

According to 247 , the Nittany Lions inked one five-star recruit and 15 four-star players, nine of whom are top-10 nationally players at their position.

Name Position Ht/ Wt Hometown Ranking Social Media
Drew Allar QB 6-4.5 / 228 Medina, Oh. ★★★★★ @AllarDrew
@drew.allar
Kaytron Allen RB 5-11 / 220 Bradenton, Fl. ★★★★ @kaytron_allen
@kayytronallen
Kaleb Artis DL 6-4 / 290 New Meadows, N.Y. ★★★ @KalebArtis2022
@k.official58
Alex Bacchetta P 6-3 / 200 Atlanta, Ga. ★★★ @AlexBacchetta
@alexbacchetta
Abdul Carter LB 6-4 / 235 Glenside, Pa. ★★★★ @ab22j
@abdu1carter
Jerry Cross TE 6-6 / 257 Milwaukee ★★★★ @thejerrycross
@_thejerrycross_
Dani Dennis-Sutton DL 6-5 / 250 Owings Mills, Md. ★★★★ @DaniDennis302
@thedanidennis
Cristian Driver S 5-11 / 185 Argyle, Tx. ★★★★ @CristianDriver_
@cristian_driver
Zane Durant DT 6-1 / 251 Lake Nona, Fl. ★★★★ @darealbabyzane
@darealbabyzane
Omari Evans WR 6-0 / 170 Killeen, Tx. ★★★ @_realmar13
@omarievans_
Mekhi Flowers ATH 6-1 / 190 Harrisburg, Pa. ★★★★ @MehkiFlowers
@officialmehkiflowers
Anthony Ivey WR 6-0 / 190 Lancaster, Pa. ★★★★ @AnthonyIvey16
@theiveyking
Tyler Johnson WR 6-0 / 175 Ridgeway, Va. ★★★ @ItzTyler03
@tj2k._
Maleek McNeil OL 6-7 / 340 New York ★★★ @MaleekMcNeil
@maleek.king_
Cam Miller CB 6-0 / 180 Jacksonville, Fl. ★★★★ @Cam_miller8
@thecammiller_
JB Nelson OT 6-6 / 310 Scranton, Pa. ★★★★ @Never_giveup95
@jb.nelson77
Beau Pribula QB 6-2 / 215 York, Pa. ★★★ @beauprib
@beauprib
Kaden Saunders WR 5-10 / 172 Westerville, Oh. ★★★★ @KSaunders03
@k.saunders02
Drew Shelton OT 6-5 / 290 Downington, Pa. ★★★★ @drewshelt7
@drew.shelton7
Nick Singleton RB 6-0 / 210 Shillington Pa. ★★★★ @nichola14110718
@nick.singleton10
Ken Talley Edge 6-3 / 230 Philadelphia ★★★★ @KenTalley22
@kentalley22
Kevin Winston Jr. DB 6-1 / 190 Columbia, Md. ★★★★ @KevinWinstonJr1
@kevinwinstonjr
Keon Wylie LB 6-2 / 210 Philadelphia ★★★ @KeonWylie
@kewyli

The day Franklin was introduced as the Penn State head football coach, he said, “we’re going to dominate the state.” This year, the Nittany Lions signed four of Pennsylvania’s top six players, the largest chunk of elite talent in the Keystone State during Franklin’s tenure.

Beau Pribula, Mekhi Flowers, and Anthony Ivy are among a group of nine Pennsylvania recruits.

“It feels good knowing I’m going up there with some guys who know how to play, five-star Drew, five-star Nick,” said Mehki Flowers, a defensive back commit from Central Daughin East in Harrisburg. “Guys that show you why they’re five-stars. Knowing I’m going up to play with those guys feels good, too.”

A place Penn State has struggled to recruit in years, Philadelphia is home to a pair of signees– Keon Wylie and Ken Talley. Wylie is a player Penn State’s defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith described as a hidden gem.

“I kind of honed in on Keon Wylie for us,” said Smith. “I think he has something extra and he doesn’t get the acclaim that he is deserving.”

Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class is arguably its best since 2018, a class that featured Micah Parsons, Odafeh Oweh, and Pat Freiermuth. But, fans will have high expectations for the 2022 class, as they are ranked sixth in the nation.

Ten players will enroll early in January- Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, Jerry Cross, Zane Durant, Omari Evans, Cam Miller, JB Nelson, Beau Pribula, Kaden Saunders, and Nick Singleton.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie Sports Center starts baseball program for youth

The Erie Sports Center is launching a baseball program for children of Erie. The sports center is working with local schools and colleges to build baseball for the youth. The staff of the baseball program will include Mercyhurst University baseball coach Joe Spano, Erie Sports Center baseball coordinator Jim Hartken, and several local coaches to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 15

ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers next game against Tennessee. The division is wide open with teams in the AFC North struggling to take control. Can the Steelers make one final run?
NFL
YourErie

Browns-Raiders rescheduled for Monday night kickoff due to COVID-19 issues

Due to several Browns players and coaches being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week, Saturday’s week 15 contest between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists Per multiple league reports, the game […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Glenside, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
City
University Park, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
City
Scranton, PA
Penn, PA
College Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
YourErie

$33M approved for rail system improvements across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $5 million was approved for rail freight improvement projects in the Central Pa. region as part of a larger $33 million across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Breaking: All Erie Otters team activities temporarily suspended after 13 players test positive for covid-19

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All Erie Otters team activities are temporarily suspended after 13 players tested positive for covid-19. The announcement was posted online and on Facebook. According to the Ontario Hockey League, all players affected are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and will continue to be monitored. All members of the OHL Community, […]
NHL
YourErie

Watch: U.S. Brig Niagara back in Erie following restoration

Update: The U.S. Brig Niagara has returned to Erie and the plans for the winter season have already begun.  The ship returned to Erie Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. from the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland.  While there, the ship underwent some construction to its stern and received much overdue maintenance.  Funding for the ship […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. unemployment rate down to 5.7% in November

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was down in November. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.7 percent in November, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I). Meanwhile, the U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its October level to 4.2 percent. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Wtaj#Packers#Dotson Stout#All American#Nittany Lions
YourErie

Erie charter school receives $15k for COVID-19 outreach programs

A local charter school and a local chapter of a statewide non-profit will receive grants from the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program. R.B. Wiley Community Charter School will receive $15,000 from the program, and the Sikh Society of Harrisburg — which has chapters in Erie, Dauphin, Cumberland, Allegheny, Philadelphia, Delaware, Franklin, Berks, Lehigh and Adams […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara returns to Erie

The U.S. Brig Niagara is back in Erie today. We followed the return of the ship to gather more information about its voyage home. The U.S. Brig Niagara arrived in Erie on December 15th at 9 a.m. from the Great Lake Shipyard in Cleveland. This is not the same ship that left however. The ship […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

2022 Dog Licenses are now available in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE — On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Treasurer Kelly Neiderer announced 2022 dog licenses are now available to owners in the commonwealth. “The best way to protect your dog this holiday season, and every day of the year, is to license your dog,” said Secretary Redding. “2022 licenses must be purchased by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Update: Millcreek Schools to have increased police presence Friday in response to national TikTok school threat

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Update: Following an investigation, Millcreek Police and the Millcreek Township School District report the alleged social media threat that was reported to police by parents Wednesday evening was not targeted at McDowell High School or McDowell Intermediate High School. Millcreek Police believe the threat was made against a district outside of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: Gov. Wolf signs bill to support teacher staffing in schools

HARRISBURG — With schools across the country struggling to staff teachers and substitutes, Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 412 on Friday to help. The bill amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, to relax certain standards to hire teachers. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Johnstown Officer awarded after saving infants life

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Police department awarded officer Melissa Nagle with a Commendation and Life-Saving Award Friday, Dec. 17, for saving an infant who was having a seizure and choking. On Thanksgiving, Nagle was called to an infant who was blue/grey in color and was unresponsive due to choking and seizing. Nagle took […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YourErie

Erie Airport receives Infrastructure Grant of $1.4 million

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, several local airports will receive Airport Infrastructure Grants, including Erie International Airport. On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced 62 airports throughout Pennsylvania will receive more than $70 million in funding in 2022. “Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy