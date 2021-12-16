Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 15 matchup on December 18, 2021.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) and Cleveland Browns (7-6) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Raiders vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 38.5 points in 11 of 13 games this season.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

Saturday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 43.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 11.4 points lower than the 49.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 10.0 points more than Saturday's total of 38.5.

The 38.5-point total for this game is 8.0 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Raiders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns allow per outing (321.2).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 321.2 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (16).

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-8-0 this year.

This season, the Browns have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Cleveland has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Browns score 21.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders give up (27.7).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Browns collect 349.2 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 356.6 the Raiders allow.

In games that Cleveland churns out more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.

At home, the Browns have two wins ATS (2-5) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Cleveland has hit the over in three of seven games at home this season.

This season, Browns home games average 44.5 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (38.5).

Las Vegas is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in six away games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 48.2 points, 9.7 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).

