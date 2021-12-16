Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 matchup on December 18, 2021.

The New England Patriots (9-4) carry a seven-game winning run into a Week 15 clash against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

In 46.2% of New England's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.3 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 1.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Colts have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

The Colts score 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots give up (15.4).

When Indianapolis scores more than 15.4 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.

The Colts collect 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (310.0).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team piles up over 310.0 yards.

This year, the Colts have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (26).

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 13 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

New England's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Patriots score 5.1 more points per game (26.9) than the Colts allow (21.8).

When New England records more than 21.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Patriots average 346.5 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 342.1 the Colts give up.

In games that New England piles up more than 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots have 16 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

In seven games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

Colts home games this season average 48.4 total points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Away from home, New England is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall.

This season, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.

In six road games this season, New England has gone over the total twice.

This season, Patriots away games average 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

