Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpULO_0dO9ycKE00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 15 matchup on December 16, 2021.

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II looks as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) inbounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will attempt to continue their six-game winning run versus the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) in Week 15.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of 13 games (46.2%) this season.
  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • Thursday's total is 0.5 points higher than the combined 54 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 53.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

  • Kansas City has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Chiefs are 5-6 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers allow.
  • When Kansas City records more than 25.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Chiefs collect 389.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 348.0 the Chargers give up per matchup.
  • When Kansas City churns out over 348.0 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times this season, five more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (18).
Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Chargers score 6.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Chiefs surrender (20.6).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Chargers rack up 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (361.7).
  • When Los Angeles piles up over 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles is 4-3 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Chargers have two wins ATS (2-4).
  • In four of seven home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • The average total in Chargers home games this season is 49.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
  • This year on the road, Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This year, in three of five away games Kansas City has hit the over.
  • The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

