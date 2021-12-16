Maidoh carries Fairfield past Fairleigh Dickinson 72-54

Following exam break, Virginia Cavaliers Basketball gets back on the court for their final non-conference game, facing the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Wahoos are certainly not where they, or their fans, expected to be at this point. That goes both for the 6-4 record and the quality of play on the court. Although there have been bright spots, overall Virginia has been mediocre on both ends of the court. A strong performance here would help with confidence heading into the ACC season.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO