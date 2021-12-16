ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Five in double figures for Coastal Carolina in 102-42 win

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. — Essam Mostafa had 16 points...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
abc17news.com

MSU RB Walker, Pitt QB Pickett skipping Peach Bowl

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Peach Bowl will go on without two of its biggest stars. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett have both announced they are skipping the bowl game to focus on the NFL draft. Walker was part of a vital turnaround for the Spartans, who won 10 games after Walker transferred from Wake Forest. Pickett helped Pitt put together its best regular season in 40 years. Pickett won the ACC Player of the Year award and finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
texastech.com

PREVIEW: No. 25 Tech, No. 5 Gonzaga set for showdown in Arizona

LUBBOCK, Texas – The past two NCAA Championship runner-ups will meet up in Phoenix with No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 5 Gonzaga playing at 12 p.m. (CST) on Saturday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center. The event is a one-day quadruple-header at the home of the Phoenix Suns which will also feature USC vs. Georgia Tech, Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco, and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Methodist 102 42
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Falls To #1 South Carolina In Cameron

South Carolina used a physical, suffocating defense and a 17-0 first-period run to hand the Duke women their first defeat Wednesday night, 55-46. The game both confirmed South Carolina’s status as the team to beat come March, while showing how far Kara Lawson’s Duke team has come and how much promise it has for the future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WIS-TV

Dawn Staley named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year in recognition of coaching the gold-medal winning USA Basketball team in 2021. San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was also recognized for this award for his leadership in...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
nsjonline.com

App State well-suited for Duke in loss at Cameron

DURHAM — Basketball coaches are still wearing their pandemic casual clothes on the benches this year. After getting the opportunity to ditch the suits and ties last season while playing in empty arenas, most coaches have continued the practice, wearing sweat suits or golf shirts during games. Appalachian State...
DURHAM, NC
abc17news.com

Mizzou football signs potential record-breaking class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz is on his way to signing the best recruiting class in program history. Rivals currently ranks MU's 2022 class as No. 18 in the nation. https://youtu.be/lBLWmxZwITs. MU signed 15 players on Wednesday. Luther Burden | WR | East St. Louis, IL |...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy