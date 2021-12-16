Five in double figures for Coastal Carolina in 102-42 win

During the last couple hours of the Early Signing Day morning, Georgia football and the rest of the college world saw one of the biggest shockers to ever happen on a signing day. Five-star defensive back Travis Hunter has been an FSU pledge since March 2020, and now he is...
The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Peach Bowl will go on without two of its biggest stars. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett have both announced they are skipping the bowl game to focus on the NFL draft. Walker was part of a vital turnaround for the Spartans, who won 10 games after Walker transferred from Wake Forest. Pickett helped Pitt put together its best regular season in 40 years. Pickett won the ACC Player of the Year award and finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting.
LUBBOCK, Texas – The past two NCAA Championship runner-ups will meet up in Phoenix with No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 5 Gonzaga playing at 12 p.m. (CST) on Saturday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center. The event is a one-day quadruple-header at the home of the Phoenix Suns which will also feature USC vs. Georgia Tech, Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco, and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego.
Tennessee basketball has its fourth and final neutral-site game this season Saturday.
The No. 18 Vols (8-2) face Memphis (6-4) on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
Here is what to know about the matchup:
South Carolina used a physical, suffocating defense and a 17-0 first-period run to hand the Duke women their first defeat Wednesday night, 55-46. The game both confirmed South Carolina’s status as the team to beat come March, while showing how far Kara Lawson’s Duke team has come and how much promise it has for the future.
Two years ago, the Blue Devils traveled to Columbia, S.C., where a Duke team that would finish third in the ACC lost by 43. Wednesday, the 15th-ranked Blue Devils hosted an even more talented South Carolina squad, and finished better than multiple top-10 teams. Duke’s 55-46 loss at Cameron Indoor...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year in recognition of coaching the gold-medal winning USA Basketball team in 2021. San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was also recognized for this award for his leadership in...
Coastal Carolina has checked off another accomplishment on its quickly-growing FBS football resume. The Chanticleers earned their first ever bowl victory with a 47-41 win over Northern Illinois on Friday night in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. But in typical Chants fashion, they had to make it entertaining.
DURHAM — Basketball coaches are still wearing their pandemic casual clothes on the benches this year. After getting the opportunity to ditch the suits and ties last season while playing in empty arenas, most coaches have continued the practice, wearing sweat suits or golf shirts during games. Appalachian State...
Northern Illinois looks for its first bowl win since the 2011 season while Coastal Carolina searches for its first at the FBS level as the teams meet Friday at the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. The Chanticleers (10-2) became an FBS program in 2017 and played in their first bowl...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz is on his way to signing the best recruiting class in program history. Rivals currently ranks MU's 2022 class as No. 18 in the nation. https://youtu.be/lBLWmxZwITs. MU signed 15 players on Wednesday. Luther Burden | WR | East St. Louis, IL |...
