Five in double figures for Coastal Carolina in 102-42 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Peach Bowl will go on without two of its biggest stars. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett have both announced they are skipping the bowl game to focus on the NFL draft. Walker was part of a vital turnaround for the Spartans, who won 10 games after Walker transferred from Wake Forest. Pickett helped Pitt put together its best regular season in 40 years. Pickett won the ACC Player of the Year award and finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO