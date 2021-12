Following the announcement that all toll highways on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia will be RFID-enabled from 15th January 2022, there appears to be some confusion about the status of the existing physical Touch ‘n Go card (TNG) and SmartTAG payment systems. Some assumed that PLUS highways will no longer accept the two traditional payment methods and users are forced to adopt RFID, but this is not true.

TRAFFIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO