Canon Medical launched its latest MR system, the Vantage Fortian, last week at the 2021 RSNA annual conference in Chicago. The 1.5T open bore scanner comes with workflow and image enhancement features and accelerated scan technology that helps to reduce the time it takes to complete MR exams. The solution is designed to help move patients through the scanning process faster so providers can better manage increasing patient volumes and increasingly complex patient and healthcare system needs with limited resources.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO