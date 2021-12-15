McCarter & English Pro Bono Team Wins $500K for Incarcerated Man's Assault by Corrections Officer

NEW YORK - The savage attack of a female correction officer last month appeared to have prompted the acting commissioner of the state prison system to issue a memo about a trend of "extremely disturbing assaults," said the union that represents officers. Officer Adrea Adamczyk, a five-year veteran at the...
Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced criminal charges Wednesday against four senior correctional police officers and the administrator who was in charge of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the night last January when the officers allegedly severely beat and injured several inmates. The new charges bring to 15 the total number of […]
FORT MADISON, Iowa — On Sunday evening, a correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was assaulted by an inmate. A response team was assisting with an inmate who was uncooperative and had attempted to assault another officer when the incident happened. During the process of removing...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man who allegedly lunged at Charleston police officers while holding a knife before being shot by them appeared in front of a judge Monday. Denaul Dickerson, 34, of Charleston is accused of attempted unlawful assault after he lunged at police officers holding a knife during an April 30 incident. Police responded to a scene near Washington Street West and Greendale Derive after calls of a person making threats to someone.
A Bowling Green man who pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring a police officer has been sentenced. Andrew Hildebrand, 40, was transported Tuesday from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Hildebrand was indicted in May for felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for knowingly...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man has been arrested after an incident that led to an assault on a Jamestown Police Officer. Major Justin Blinsky reports that on Wednesday, December 15th just before 7 PM, a Jamestown Police Officer was requested by a Mental Health professional to respond with them to a residence located in the 1200 block of 3rd Ave SW, to conduct a welfare check. The Mental Health Professional wanted an officer present, as there were safety concerns about how the individual may react. One family member also responded to the location to assist in the Welfare Check.
A jury convicted an Indianapolis man of assaulting a police officer during a September incident in Franklin. Samuel M. Killin, 47, of Indianapolis was found guilty Wednesday of battery against a public safety official, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors. The verdict follows a two-day jury trial in Johnson County Circuit Court.
William Kendrick, attorney for Rayshondre Tarver, reacts to the sentence given by Superior Court Judge Gil McBride during a Dec. 1, 2021 hearing. McBride sentenced Tarver to 10 years in prison for charges related to a 2019 double homicide.
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Draper man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted and the man allegedly tried to take one of their guns. Christopher Gillespie, 28, faces charges of Attempted Assault to Disarm an Officer, Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice by Force, Resist Arrest, Obstruction of Justice, Falsely Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Possession of a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Schedule I/II Drug.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police used cameras and license plate readers to connect two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, to the shooting of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and a homicide.
“What we have is a number of cameras—personal home cameras—along with license plate readers—putting the puzzle together with both of them lead us to a vehicle. When we found the vehicle, we found the person of interest,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said.
But police have yet to determine the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department reports a 26-year-old Omaha man was arrested Friday on multiple charges including assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. The CBPD reports that Anthony David Martinez, 26, was arrested for nine separate charges on Friday and was booked into Pottawattamie...
Four more corrections officers and the highest-ranking administrator so far have been charged in connection with an assault on inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in January. The Edna Mahan facility has had chronic issues with sexual and physical abuse of inmates, which culminated in a violent...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville man who is accused of attacking a police officer in Genesis Hospital is pleading not guilty to multiple felony charges including attempted aggravated murder. 47-year-old Bernard Hayes was arraigned Wednesday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. He has also been indicted on charges of...
Three officers at the Fulton County Jail are under arrest. Investigators say an inmate accused the trio, Mathew Spraker, Mathew Smith, and Stephen Swart, of holding him down and shaving off part of his eyebrow. The sheriff tells NewsChannel 13 a second inmate, or trustee, was directed by officers to...
Washington — Robert Scott Palmer, a Florida man who admitted he assaulted officers with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Friday. This is the harshest sentence handed down in the investigation...
BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man, who, with his older brother, was initially charged with manslaughter after allegedly punching a 56-year-old retired corrections officer before the man fell and fatally hit his head on the pavement, has been indicted on lesser charges, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said.
