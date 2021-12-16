ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester’s Red Kettles = $120!

By James Rabe
If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to...

