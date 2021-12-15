ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$150 – Balcony Cabin on Mexico Winter Cruise

By Casey Gasinowski
 4 days ago

Pay only $50 per person, per night for a long-weekend getaway to Catalina and Ensenada. Cancel this trip up to 30 days before departure for a full refund. Enjoy golden-sand beaches, refreshing margaritas and fresh fish tacos on this Baja cruise with Royal Caribbean. These winter departure dates are also ideal...

