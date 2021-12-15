ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Dark Mod - Away 0: Stolen Heart v.1 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAway 0: Stolen Heart is a new adventure for The Dark Mod, created by Bienie. A pilfered gem, a...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - 100% Save - Game mod - Download

A save in which the game has been 100% completed. The hero is a Nord at level 100 who has allied himself with the Stormcloaks . Then paste the files from the "Skyrim Anniversay Edition Dylanmacca" folder into the folder that contains your saves for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (by default C:\Users\[User ID]\Documents\My Games\Skyrim Special Edition\Saves).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Clock Tower - Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation is a mod for Mizzurna Falls, created by Cirosan. Mizzurna Falls is a 1998 PlayStation adventure game developed by Human Entertainment. Heavily inspired by cult classic TV show Twin Peaks, the game follows high schooler Matthew Williams as he searches for his close friend, Emma Roland, who has gone missing. Notable for its unique blend of open-world gameplay, a real-time clock that sees NPCs and events following their own schedules, emphasis on exploration, and elaborate action sequences, Mizzurna Falls is considered a forerunner to later titles such as Deadly Premonition, Shenmue, and Majora's Mask. However, Mizzurna Falls was on the bleeding edge of technology at the time, and its ambitious open-world was ultimately too much for the PlayStation to handle, resulting in a number of bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Fallout 4 - 500ish hour playthrough Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Fallout 4 created by CZukoff. The save, in which you will find completed entire game (including side quests) and DLC (except Nuka World). The author spent about 500 hours in the title. The main character is a man named Densel. The settlement has been greatly expanded (beware of FPS drops).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mod#New Mission
gamepressure.com

Yakuza 0 - Story Saves - Game mod - Download

Save game for Yakuza 0 created by leznis. A packet of saves that were made before each boss fight. Here they are:. 1. First Kuze Fight (slot1) 2. First Jun Oda Fight (slot2) 3. Massive Man Fight (slot3) 4. Second Kuze Fight (slot4) 5. Casino Guy Fight (slot6) 6. Third...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Far Cry: New Dawn - FCND Mod Installer v.4.1.7 - Game mod - Download

FCND Mod Installer is a tool for Far Cry: New Dawn, created by Scavenger Mod team. Standalone Mod Installer - contains ONLY Mod Installer. Use this if you want to install other mods and don't want to have whole Golden Path mod. Instructions:. Extract the archive. This will pro vide...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamepressure.com

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - Dark Half (SNES) English Fan Translation - Game mod - Download

Dark Half (SNES) English Fan Translation is a mod/patch for Dark Half, created by Aeon Genesis and Eien Ni Hen. Dark Half begins with the Fallen One being released from his thousand-year-old prison. The player then takes control of the Fallen One as he wanders the earth and absorbs the souls of the living. When the morning dawns, the player takes control of Falco, a knight tasked with protecting the human race. Each night, control switches back to the Fallen One, and each morning control switches back to Falco.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. This is needed only for CD versions of the game. The digital rerelases don’t...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Dualshock 4 Button prompts v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Dualshock 4 Button prompts is a mod for Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor, created by tehasut. This mod replace original Xbox controller icons with Dualshock 4 icons. I extracted the DDS files from Middle-earth: Shadow of War PC version with Luigi Auriemma's QuickBMS (https://aluigi.altervista.org/quickbms.htm). I used GIMP to modify some of them (https://www.gimp.org). I implemented the files with XpoZed's Unpakke (http://www.nullsecurity.org/unpakke). I made the patch file with xdelta (http://xdelta.org).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mirror's Edge Catalyst - Kickglitch 2 - Game mod - Download

Kickglitch 2 is a mod for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, created bt zhpete. Inspired by the infamous kick glitch from the original Mirror's Edge, this mod spawns an invisible platform under your feet for a few frames shortly after doing an air-kick after a wallrun or wallclimb. This mod is not...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

WipEout 2097 - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for WipEout 2097, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. Instructions:. Copy the CD contents to any folder on your HDD. Extract 32-bit Installer’s archive into that folder...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Sanity: Aiken's Artifact - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for Sanity: Aiken's Artifact, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. Instructions:. Copy the CD contents to any folder on your HDD. Extract 32-bit Installer’s archive into that...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy