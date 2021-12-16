Biden Eyes Former Skater Michelle Kwan For Ambassador Post

Photo: Getty Images

TORRANCE (CNS) - Former champion figure skater Michelle Kwan, a native of Torrance and a two-time Olympic medalist, will be nominated by President Joe Biden to be ambassador to Belize, the White House announced today.

Kwan, 41, was one of eight potential ambassadors Biden said Wednesday he intends to nominate for diplomatic posts around the world.

A silver medalist in the 1998 Olympics and a bronze winner in 2002, Kwan has a bachelor's degree from the University of Denver with a focus on international relations and a master's degree from Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

She also worked on Biden's presidential campaign and, according to reports, had been lobbying for an ambassadorship.

``If confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country,'' said Kwan, who now lives in Rhode Island.

``Belize is full of incredible history and culture, and has been a tremendous partner to the United States. I look forward to working with the Belizean government on economic issues, to put an end to this pandemic, and to address the root causes of migration."

Besides her Olympic medals, Kwan won five world championships and nine national titles, the last in 2005. She currently serves as the treasurer and as a board member of Special Olympics International.

Her post-skating resume also includes State Department roles as a senior adviser at the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and adviser to the Office of Global Women's Issues, where she assisted with the U.S.-China Women's Leadership Exchange and Dialogue.

In addition, she was a member of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition and Council on Empowering Women and Girls Through Sports initiative at State Department.

``Michelle Kwan has had a distinguished career in public service, diplomacy, and sports,'' according to the White House. ``She became the first Public Diplomacy Envoy in 2006 and for a decade, traveled extensively on behalf of the U.S. Department of State to engage youth around the world on social and educational issues.''