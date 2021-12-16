ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester’s Red Kettles = $120!

By James Rabe
 1 day ago
If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to...

ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

