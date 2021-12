Some of the best storytelling I’ve ever experienced in my life has been wordless. Whether it’s a particular actress or actor’s subtle, nuanced reactions, or the short but incredibly heartrending story of love and loss that is the first few minutes of Up, there are lots of ways to show and not tell that leave an impact. When I got the list of games for LudoNarraCon 2021, Unpacking didn’t leap off the page at me, though it did certainly win me over once I played the demo. Having had a full release this November, though, it’s easily flown to the top of my personal charts as one of the best narrative games I’ve played all year.

