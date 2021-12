Ubisoft has been one of the biggest names supporting cloud gaming, and this week the developer is adding better support for GeForce Now with account linking. Rolling out today alongside GeForce Now 2.0.36, Nvidia is adding an option for players to link their GeForce Now account with an Ubisoft account to allow games to launch more quickly. Once the two accounts are linked, users can simply select a compatible Ubisoft Connect title and GeForce Now will skip the sign-in process.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO