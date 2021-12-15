ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway Golf (ELY) Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to...

Callaway Golf Company Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which has been terminated by the Board of Directors. The Company will assess market conditions, buying opportunities and other factors from time to time and will make strategic repurchases as appropriate. The repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and the repurchases will be made consistent with the terms of the Company's credit facilities, which define the amount of stock that can be repurchased. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and it will remain in effect until completed or until terminated by the Board of Directors.
