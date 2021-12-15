ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Announces $100M Share Buyback

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: AUB) has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million worth of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXELIXIS, INC. For: Dec 16 Filed by: Wright Jacqueline

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents shares of Exelixis, Inc. common stock issued to the Reporting Person upon vesting of restricted stock...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades TPI Composites (TPIC) to Neutral

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UBS analyst Jon Windham upgraded TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $20.00). The analyst comments "We upgrade shares of TPIC...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ContextLogic Inc. For: Dec 15 Filed by: Shah Devang

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURIT For: Dec 15 Filed by: Carrai Phillip D

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Arrow Electronics (ARW) Announces Additional $600M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) announced today the approval by the company’s Board of Directors of the repurchase of up to an additional $600 million of common stock through a share repurchase program. In the five years from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the third quarter of 2021, the company repurchased approximately $2 billion worth of shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Touchstone Bankshares (TSBA) Raises Annual Dividend 7.1% to $0.30; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Touchstone Bankshares (OTC: TSBA) declared an annual dividend of $0.30 per share, or $0.3 annualized. This is a 7.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.28. The dividend will...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
StreetInsider.com

Visa (V) Discloses New $12B Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Visa (NYSE: V) disclosed that on December 13, 2021, the board of directors of Visa Inc. authorized a new $12.0 billion share repurchase program. Of the previous authorization that had $4.7 billion of authorized funds as of September 30, 2021, approximately $3.5 billion had been utilized as of December 15, 2021. The new authorization brings total funds available for future share repurchases from both authorizations to $13.2 billion. These authorizations have no expiration date. The share repurchases will be exercised from time to time at prices the Company deems appropriate subject to various factors, including market conditions and the Company’s financial performance. The share repurchases may be effected through accelerated share repurchase programs, open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Announces 12.5M Share Secondary Offering; 7.5M Concurrent Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leslie’s, Inc. (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced that certain of the Company’s non-management stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BayCom (BCML) Announces 747K Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML), the parent company of United Business Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to 747,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 7% of its outstanding shares, over a one year period through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zoetis (ZTS) Announces $3.5B Share Buyback Plan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $3.5 billion share repurchase program as part of its capital allocation plans. The shares are expected to be repurchased over a multi-year period, and the program can be cancelled at any time. The Company’s previous $2.0 billion share repurchase program, which was approved in December 2018, is expected to be completed in 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Katahdin Bankshares Corporation (KTHN) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Katahdin Bankshares Corporation (OTC: KTHN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) to Buyback 5.9M Shares from MSD Partners at $13.98/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to repurchase 5.9 million shares of BrightView common stock from MSD Partners and affiliates at a purchase price of $13.98 per share, representing a 2 percent discount from the NYSE official closing price of BrightView common stock on December 7, 2021. The repurchase represents half of MSD Partners’ current equity investment in BrightView.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Announces $6B Share Buyback Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Board of Directors authorized today the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Dec. 7, 2020. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

C. H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Announces Additional 20M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared an increase to its regular quarterly cash dividend to 55 cents ($0.55) per share from 51 cents ($0.51) per share, payable on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 13, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synopsys (SNPS) Announces $1B Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $1 billion of common stock.
STOCKS

