Trading and investing social media platform StockTwits raised $30 million in its Series B funding round and plans to focus on providing better cryptocurrency market data next. What Happened: Alameda Research Ventures led the round with participation by Times Bridge, according to a Coindesk report. The funds will be spent on a geographic expansion that will start in India as well as adding products and services and expanding asset class coverage — including doubling down on crypto support.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO