$899 – Greek Odyssey: Athens & Santorini 4-Star Trip w/Air

By Cairo Lewis
 4 days ago

Travel to Greece's capital city and most iconic island for less than the cost of flights alone. Athens' stunning collection of ancient ruins and Santorini's picture-perfect beaches routinely make these destinations Greece's top vacation spots. Thanks to this 6-night deal's spring and fall dates, explore them both on your own during...

$499 – A Week in Costa Rica: Volcanoes to Beaches w/Air

It's been more than two years since we last saw a deal featuring popular beach paradise Guanacaste. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Spend a week exploring the beauty of Costa Rica on this vacation that includes stays...
LIFESTYLE
$1299 – Morocco for 9 Nights w/Tours, Air, Meals & More

This package does the planning for you so you can enjoy a worry-free vacation. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. From epic mountains and sweeping deserts to buzzing cities, this 9-night guided tour covers the top places you'd want to see in Morocco and adds a ton of off-the-beaten-path experiences.
$1699 – Upscale Egypt Adventure w/Nile Cruise, Meals & Air

This small-group trip includes a tour through the magnificent tombs of the Valley of the Kings. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. From the...
$1799 – Maldives All-Inclusive Vacation w/Air

Wake up at a 4-star resort in a remote island paradise framed by coral reefs next year. If the Maldives is on your bucket list for 2022, then gift yourself this holiday season with an unforgettable trip to some of the best diving spots in the world. This 6-night vacation checks all our boxes for an ideal getaway, with a 4-star stay, meals, drinks and yes, — even flights — included. Plus, you'll save up to $980.
$1199 – See Ireland's Highlights on This 7-Night Tour w/Air

Explore Ireland from coast to coast with this deal that includes tours, flights, hotels and more. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Take in breathtaking landscapes and quintessential Irish towns on this 7-night trip to Ireland, also known as the Emerald Isle for its picturesque, lush green countryside.
$1899 – Ecuador & Galapagos 10-Night Guided Tour w/Air

Unlike other tours, this one features two islands in the Galapagos: Santa Cruz and San Cristobal. Get to know Ecuador and the Galapagos like a local on this immersive 10-night tour that will have you snorkeling with sea lions, hiking in the Amazon and even making chocolate (yes, really). We love that this escorted adventure also includes ample free time along the way.
$1749 – Thailand, Vietnam & Cambodia w/Air, Tours & Meals

This bucket-list trip allows you to tour some of the most exotic destinations in Southeast Asia. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. This fully guided trip will transport you to once-in-a-lifetime countries for half of what you'd pay to book a similar vacation.
TRAVEL
$1649 – Peru Guided Tour w/Amazon, Machu Picchu & Air

We rarely see itineraries like this 11-night tour that includes an Amazon jungle visit. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Sweeping landscapes, world-renowned cuisine and ancient cities await you on this comprehensive, 4-city tour. Not only is this itinerary a rare find, but it also includes all intra-country transportation and full-board in the Amazon for a worry-free vacation.
$399 – Cancun All-Inclusive Winter Getaway w/Air

The weather outside won't be frightful if you escape to this Mexican beach. Instead of reaching for your coat this winter, reach for the suntan lotion on the beach in Cancun. Temperatures in this part of Mexico average in the 80s from January-April, the same travel window as this offer from Great Value Vacations.
$1699 – Discover Southern Italy: Sorrento to Naples w/Air

Fragrant lemon trees, dazzling blue waters and mouthwatering cuisine await you in southern Italy. Take a passeggiata through parts unknown on this anything-but-average guided tour of Italy's "boot." Next fall — when the weather is mild and ideal for exploring — you'll visit seaside villages, coastal towns and buzzing cities known for their culinary prowess.
LIFESTYLE
Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Southwest Airlines Adding A New Fare Category For Travelers In 2022

Southwest Airlines is changing its fare structure in 2022, but company officials were vague this week in explaining what exactly is coming or when. The airline currently has three types of fares available to passengers, which have been available since 2007:. Wanna Get Away, which are the cheapest, not always...
INDUSTRY
WFLA

Tickets start at $39: Allegiant adds nonstop service to 2 cities from Sarasota-Bradenton airport

“The appeal of a warm winter getaway to Florida is never lost on our customers, and we’re thrilled to offer them what we think will be two new popular options for visiting Sarasota,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “These routes will also give Sarasota residents the chance to reconnect with family and friends in Tulsa and Washington, D.C.”
SARASOTA, FL
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
Washington Post

Coast Guard calls off search for overboard passenger on Mexico cruise

The Coast Guard has called off the search for a woman who fell overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship near the coast of Mexico. “After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information,” the Coast Guard tweeted Monday afternoon. Carnival said in a statement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lifeguards on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Save a Guest

Anyone who has been onboard a large cruise ship knows just how busy the pool deck can be on a hot and sunny day in the Caribbean. For that reason, Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines have a highly skilled and trained team of lifeguards on duty every day. Just...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL

