$51 & up – Whitney Houston Hologram Concert in Vegas

By Nathan Kirchhoff
travelzoo.com
 4 days ago

You'll "get so emotional," you'll "wanna dance with somebody" at this concert. "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" has made its North American debut at Harrah's Las Vegas Showroom and...

Whitney Houston
