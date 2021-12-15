Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 - Ultrawide Fix - Game mod - Download

We've finished the vote. For the past few months, you've voted for your favorite games of the 8th generation. There could be only one winner. What game is it?. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the king of 8th generation consoles! Who didn’t expect that? The game may have debuted in 2015, but it’s still very clear that people remember it well. It stormed our hearts and minds right after the release, and this time, it wins in our own contest. So, here’s another award in the sea of awards it already won.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO