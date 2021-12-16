ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester’s Red Kettles = $120!

By James Rabe
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kettle#Charity#Christmas Magic#The Salvation Army#125th Red Kettle Campaign#Think Bank#Hy Vee West Circle Drive#Y105fm
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

