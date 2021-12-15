My Time at Portia - Dualshock 4 Button prompts v.1.0.1 - Game mod - Download

WarRunner is a free game by Hodgman. As the citizenry try to escape a city plunged into chaos by riots, you must escape the city enforcers with a car load of looted currency! Will you make it out of the sprawl alive? Made for the Cyberpunk Game Jam, March 2014. Includes Oculus Rift VR support. Lovingly rendered in VGA compatible 320x200 256-color. Requires Windows XP or above and a Direct3D 10 compatible GPU. Not sure about minimum system requirements, but I would recommend a fairly modern AMD/nVidia GPU from 2010 or later! If your GPU is too slow, the game will run in slow-motion to keep up... Despite the retro-style presentation, the city is actually ray-traced, which requires a lot of GPU power!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO