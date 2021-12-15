ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Time at Portia - Dualshock 4 Button prompts v.1.0.1 - Game mod - Download

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDualshock 4 Button prompts is a mod for My Time at Portia, created by John007qwe. For those that prefer the Dualshock 4 icons over the...

Fallout 4 - 500ish hour playthrough Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Fallout 4 created by CZukoff. The save, in which you will find completed entire game (including side quests) and DLC (except Nuka World). The author spent about 500 hours in the title. The main character is a man named Densel. The settlement has been greatly expanded (beware of FPS drops).
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - 100% Save - Game mod - Download

A save in which the game has been 100% completed. The hero is a Nord at level 100 who has allied himself with the Stormcloaks . Then paste the files from the "Skyrim Anniversay Edition Dylanmacca" folder into the folder that contains your saves for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (by default C:\Users\[User ID]\Documents\My Games\Skyrim Special Edition\Saves).
PC Building Simulator - Intel XEON E3-1220 V6 - Game mod - Download

Intel XEON E3-1220 V6 is a mod for PC Building Simulator, created by anonymus637 from The Ultimate Modders. We recommend also vising the group’s website at PCBS Part Creator. If you end up liking this mod please consider supporting it’s author through https://ko-fi.com/anonymus637. Description:. In this Mod the XEON E3-1220...
Roblox - Client/Installer v.2.505.418 - Full game - Download

Download for free and play full version of Roblox , a(n) adventure game, Client/Installer v.2.505.418 , for PCs and laptops with Windows systems. Free and legal download. Enjoy!. file typeFull version. file size744 KB. downloads17. (last 7 days)17.
Carmageddon: Reincarnation - WarRunner v.1 - Full game - Download

WarRunner is a free game by Hodgman. As the citizenry try to escape a city plunged into chaos by riots, you must escape the city enforcers with a car load of looted currency! Will you make it out of the sprawl alive? Made for the Cyberpunk Game Jam, March 2014. Includes Oculus Rift VR support. Lovingly rendered in VGA compatible 320x200 256-color. Requires Windows XP or above and a Direct3D 10 compatible GPU. Not sure about minimum system requirements, but I would recommend a fairly modern AMD/nVidia GPU from 2010 or later! If your GPU is too slow, the game will run in slow-motion to keep up... Despite the retro-style presentation, the city is actually ray-traced, which requires a lot of GPU power!
Far Cry: New Dawn - FCND Mod Installer v.4.1.7 - Game mod - Download

FCND Mod Installer is a tool for Far Cry: New Dawn, created by Scavenger Mod team. Standalone Mod Installer - contains ONLY Mod Installer. Use this if you want to install other mods and don't want to have whole Golden Path mod. Instructions:. Extract the archive. This will pro vide...
Clock Tower - Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation is a mod for Mizzurna Falls, created by Cirosan. Mizzurna Falls is a 1998 PlayStation adventure game developed by Human Entertainment. Heavily inspired by cult classic TV show Twin Peaks, the game follows high schooler Matthew Williams as he searches for his close friend, Emma Roland, who has gone missing. Notable for its unique blend of open-world gameplay, a real-time clock that sees NPCs and events following their own schedules, emphasis on exploration, and elaborate action sequences, Mizzurna Falls is considered a forerunner to later titles such as Deadly Premonition, Shenmue, and Majora's Mask. However, Mizzurna Falls was on the bleeding edge of technology at the time, and its ambitious open-world was ultimately too much for the PlayStation to handle, resulting in a number of bugs.
Far Cry 4 - FC4 Mod Installer v.1.25 - Game mod - Download

FC4 Mod Installer is a tool for Far Cry 4, created by Golden Path Mod Team. Standalone Mod Installer - contains ONLY Mod Installer. Use this if you want to install other mods and don't want to have whole Golden Path mod. Instructions:. Extract the archive. This will pro vide...
Mirror's Edge Catalyst - Speedometer v.0.3.0 - Game mod - Download

Speedometer is a mod for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, created by zhpete. Allows you to use the MAGrope swing and pull-up anywhere. The MANIFOLD ATTACHMENT GEAR's targeting system has been upgraded to allow you to SWING from or PULL-UP to any surface between 3m and 15m thanks to its GRAPPLING TIP. Targeting will automatically activate once airborne.
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - Dark Half (SNES) English Fan Translation - Game mod - Download

Dark Half (SNES) English Fan Translation is a mod/patch for Dark Half, created by Aeon Genesis and Eien Ni Hen. Dark Half begins with the Fallen One being released from his thousand-year-old prison. The player then takes control of the Fallen One as he wanders the earth and absorbs the souls of the living. When the morning dawns, the player takes control of Falco, a knight tasked with protecting the human race. Each night, control switches back to the Fallen One, and each morning control switches back to Falco.
Zanzarah: The Hidden Portal - Zanzarah Global Mod v.3.9.9.1 - Game mod - Download

Zanzarah Global Mod is a mod for Zanzarah - The Hidden Portal, created by Transcendental and Mreirana. Ghost Demonologist helpem with translating it to english:. Creators: Transcendental aka Turnox aka ??????????????? ???????? (most of the work) and Mreirana (part of ideas and textures) Translators: Transcendental aka Turnox aka ??????????????? ????????...
The Dark Mod - Away 0: Stolen Heart v.1 - Game mod - Download

Away 0: Stolen Heart is a new adventure for The Dark Mod, created by Bienie. A pilfered gem, a plagued neighborhood, a vast gambling hall drawing wealthy marks with roving eyes. Ripe for busy hands and devil's work. Can be played 'Safe for Work', or Not. How to install:. 1.Extract...
GameLoop v.900218909 (Android Games on PC) - For the gamers - Download

GameLoop is an app made by Tencent that allows you to run many Android games on PCs with Windows. The games are emulated, but in very high quality and with high degree of compatibility. What’s more, many of them you can play with Mouse and keyboard controls that work the same way as in native Windows games.
WipEout 2097 - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for WipEout 2097, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. Instructions:. Copy the CD contents to any folder on your HDD. Extract 32-bit Installer’s archive into that folder...
