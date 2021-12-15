Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition - Shaders Fixand Film Grain Removal - Game mod - Download

A brand new comparability video has been launched, evaluating gameplay of the unique HD model of Resident Evil 4 to the upcoming fan-made remaster, Resident Evil 4 HD Mission. As coated final week, the highly-anticipated fan challenge is releasing in a number of months on the 2nd of February, and courtesy of “ElAnalistaDeBits”, we now have a comparability video, highlighting the visible variations between the unique Final HD version of the sport and the fan-made remaster. The challenge has been within the works for roughly 7 years, and as might be seen on this video, it reveals.
