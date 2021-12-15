Resident Evil 2 - Dualshock 4 Button prompts v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Fire Emblem: Thracia 776 (SNES) English Fan Translation is a mod/fan patch for Fire Emblem: Thracia 776, created by Cirosan. Thracia 776 has long been the FE community’s white whale, but not anymore. Project Exile is a full translation patch which affects all chapters, all menus, all items, all epilogues, the intro and outro crawl, the world map, and much more. It makes Thracia 776 playable in its entirety, and was created using the remnants of Kirb’s patch as a foundation and merging Zane Avernathy’s menu translation with it (as well as receiving considerable technical advice from him).
Comments / 0