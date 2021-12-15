ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dishonored 2 - FOV Changer - Cheat Table - Game mod - Download

Cover picture for the articleFOV Changer - Cheat Table is a scripts for Dishonored 2...

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
Yakuza 0 - Story Saves - Game mod - Download

Save game for Yakuza 0 created by leznis. A packet of saves that were made before each boss fight. Here they are:. 1. First Kuze Fight (slot1) 2. First Jun Oda Fight (slot2) 3. Massive Man Fight (slot3) 4. Second Kuze Fight (slot4) 5. Casino Guy Fight (slot6) 6. Third...
Fallout 4 - 500ish hour playthrough Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Fallout 4 created by CZukoff. The save, in which you will find completed entire game (including side quests) and DLC (except Nuka World). The author spent about 500 hours in the title. The main character is a man named Densel. The settlement has been greatly expanded (beware of FPS drops).
Mirror's Edge Catalyst - Speedometer v.0.3.0 - Game mod - Download

Speedometer is a mod for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, created by zhpete. Allows you to use the MAGrope swing and pull-up anywhere. The MANIFOLD ATTACHMENT GEAR's targeting system has been upgraded to allow you to SWING from or PULL-UP to any surface between 3m and 15m thanks to its GRAPPLING TIP. Targeting will automatically activate once airborne.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - 100% Save - Game mod - Download

A save in which the game has been 100% completed. The hero is a Nord at level 100 who has allied himself with the Stormcloaks . Then paste the files from the "Skyrim Anniversay Edition Dylanmacca" folder into the folder that contains your saves for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (by default C:\Users\[User ID]\Documents\My Games\Skyrim Special Edition\Saves).
Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. This is needed only for CD versions of the game. The digital rerelases don’t...
Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Basic Save - Game mod - Download

The save made in the area of the mill near Rattay. It allows us to quickly bypass the intro. Nothing else has been completed. The character is not developed. Then paste the files from the "Kingdom Come mrmayhem2" folder into the folder where your Kingdom Come: Deliverance saves are stored (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Saved Games\kingdomcome\saves).
Far Cry 3 - FC3 Mod Installer v.1.0.6 - Game mod - Download

FC3 Mod Installer is a mod for Far Cry 3, created by Mod Installer Team. The mod uses a convenient installer to select packages of the mod and install them into the game. The installer is localized for several languages, there is a built-in Help and a brief Wiki of modding terms.
Far Cry: New Dawn - FCND Mod Installer v.4.1.7 - Game mod - Download

FCND Mod Installer is a tool for Far Cry: New Dawn, created by Scavenger Mod team. Standalone Mod Installer - contains ONLY Mod Installer. Use this if you want to install other mods and don't want to have whole Golden Path mod. Instructions:. Extract the archive. This will pro vide...
Stardew Valley - Furniture Adjustment v.0.2.2 - Game mod - Download

Furniture Adjustment is a mod for Stardew Valley, created by aedenthorn. This mod lets you move individual furniture pieces and wall-hangings in four directions. To move a piece of furniture, hover over it with the mouse, then press one of the hotkeys. Default hotkeys are:. Move Up: NumPad 8. Move...
Clock Tower - Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Mizzurna Falls (PSOne) English Fan Translation is a mod for Mizzurna Falls, created by Cirosan. Mizzurna Falls is a 1998 PlayStation adventure game developed by Human Entertainment. Heavily inspired by cult classic TV show Twin Peaks, the game follows high schooler Matthew Williams as he searches for his close friend, Emma Roland, who has gone missing. Notable for its unique blend of open-world gameplay, a real-time clock that sees NPCs and events following their own schedules, emphasis on exploration, and elaborate action sequences, Mizzurna Falls is considered a forerunner to later titles such as Deadly Premonition, Shenmue, and Majora's Mask. However, Mizzurna Falls was on the bleeding edge of technology at the time, and its ambitious open-world was ultimately too much for the PlayStation to handle, resulting in a number of bugs.
Jurassic World Evolution - JURASSIC WORLD (MODDED) Save - Game mod - Download

A save in which the author used mods to create a grand park inspired by the one in the movie. Then paste the files from the "Jurassic World Evolution luchadragon" folder into the folder where you have your Jurassic World Evolution game logs (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Saved Games\Frontier Developments\Jurassic World Evolution).
Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Dualshock 4 Button prompts v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Dualshock 4 Button prompts is a mod for Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor, created by tehasut. This mod replace original Xbox controller icons with Dualshock 4 icons. I extracted the DDS files from Middle-earth: Shadow of War PC version with Luigi Auriemma's QuickBMS (https://aluigi.altervista.org/quickbms.htm). I used GIMP to modify some of them (https://www.gimp.org). I implemented the files with XpoZed's Unpakke (http://www.nullsecurity.org/unpakke). I made the patch file with xdelta (http://xdelta.org).
The Dark Mod - Away 0: Stolen Heart v.1 - Game mod - Download

Away 0: Stolen Heart is a new adventure for The Dark Mod, created by Bienie. A pilfered gem, a plagued neighborhood, a vast gambling hall drawing wealthy marks with roving eyes. Ripe for busy hands and devil's work. Can be played 'Safe for Work', or Not. How to install:. 1.Extract...
