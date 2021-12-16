ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New districting maps proposed

Cover picture for the articleAt left: The proposed sixth district for the House of Representatives. The district would include two Republican...

Statesville Record & Landmark

New Mexico governor approves 3-district congressional map

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Democratic governor signed legislation Friday to redraw the state's three congressional districts and divide a conservative stronghold into multiple districts over the objections of Republicans. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a former three-term congresswoman, on Friday said the new congressional map establishes a...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lawmakers unveil new Congressional map that shrinks Northeast Mississippi district

JACKSON • A group of lawmakers on Wednesday recommended that the full Legislature adopt a new Congressional map that slightly shrinks the geography of Northeast Mississippi and greatly expands the footprint of the Delta region. The Legislature’s Joint Redistricting committee voted to approve the “Magnolia 1” plan that removes...
WHYY

Deadlines loom as Pa. House takes step toward new district maps

A Pennsylvania state House committee made a set of party-line votes Monday regarding congressional redistricting, which the Republican chairman framed as needed to prepare for final negotiations over the maps. The State Government Committee met for 20 minutes in the Capitol to approve amendments, bills and a resolution that were...
Covington News

LETTER: Reader opposes new ‘flawed’ Congressional District map

This letter is written to emphatically object to the newly designated Congressional District map for Georgia. Instead of creating boundaries that result in an equitable and fair distribution of voters, the intent of the legislators was obviously to maintain power, and to choose their voters. Instead of utilizing advanced technologies for fair map-making, such as the Princeton Gerrymandering Project or Representable, Republican legislators drew maps that will not allow many of their constituents to vote for someone who represents their interests and concerns. It is not lost on Georgia women that there will be fewer women elected to office as a result of these new maps, contrary to the national trend of women’s increasing political visibility and representation. The process of redistricting has been flawed in Georgia, and the flawed results are clearly visible to voters.
wsvaonline.com

Roberts: New voting maps make districts more competitive

We told you that Virginia’s new voting maps are out and they make it possible for Democrats to take the lead in the state’s congressional districts. J-M-U political analyst Bob Roberts said the maps are geographically concise and make the districts more competitive. He also told our sister...
KOAT 7

Your congressional representative could change with a new district map

New Mexico's special legislative session on redistricting began Monday, and today a new map passed the Senate, which realigns our congressional districts. Currently, congressional district one is represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury; congressional district two is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, and congressional district three is represented by another democrat, Teresa Leger Fernandez.
Henrico Citizen

Potential Congressional candidates throw their names into the mix after special masters propose new Virginia district maps

Shortly after the special masters tasked with drawing Virginia’s legislative districts released their Congressional map proposals on Wednesday, potential candidates across the commonwealth began making moves and leaking news that they are planning to run in the 2022 midterms. The lines in the proposal are not final, however. They...
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
KTVB

Lawsuit challenges Idaho's new congressional district map

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A fourth lawsuit has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court against Idaho’s redistricting commission, but it's the first challenging the new congressional district map. Christopher Pentico of Elmore County filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State...
wxpr.org

WI Latinx voters want fair representation in new district maps

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to make few changes when redrawing the state's voting maps is raising concerns new districts may not adequately represent the growing number of Hispanic and Latinx voters. The court has said any alterations to the maps will be based on population shifts and certain legal...
Syracuse.com

Republicans, Democrats propose another round of district maps after ‘racial gerrymandering’ accusations

The Onondaga County Legislature now has three different proposed maps to consider when they vote on new district boundaries for the next decade. Republicans submitted two different maps for the public record Friday night. A third map was proposed by Democrats. The maps come closer to answering critics who say the proposed District 16, on Syracuse’s South Side, disenfranchises Black voters. But the proposed maps still do not include enough Black residents to match the current district’s population.
wksu.org

Attorneys argue over new district maps in the Ohio Supreme Court

The argument over Ohio's new state legislative district maps took center stage in the Ohio Supreme Court over the question of whether or not the new Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps violate the anti-gerrymandering reforms passed by voters in 2015. As Freda Levenson, representing the League of Women Voters...
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb school board expected to unveil new district maps this week

The Cobb Board of Education is expected to lift the veil on its proposed district maps at its monthly meeting Thursday. Appearing on the board’s agenda is a redistricting and reapportionment presentation by Chairman Randy Scamihorn, for potential action by the board. Also appearing is a similar item by board member Charisse Davis — without the “for potential action” note.
MSNBC

DOJ sues Texas for diluting Black and Latino votes with new district maps

The Justice Department sued Texas on Monday over voting district maps it says “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote." In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Texas' redistricting plans violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits “vote dilution.”
