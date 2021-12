PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola women’s basketball team is easily one of the best teams in the country right now. The numbers certainly back that up!. Coach Greg Franklin and his team now into a bit of a holiday break. They’re off now until after Christmas. And the team entering that break with a winning feeling. 14 Games played, 14 games won for Chipola. The most recent a game Saturday over visiting Jones College. Coach Franklin says the mix of a strong core of returning players, and talented newcomers is blending quite well, and there’s a lot to like about his team so far starting with his players attention to detail.

