Family overwhelmed, grateful for community’s support

(BPT) - For many families, the holidays mark a time full of celebration, love and joy. Loved ones gather to celebrate cherished holidays, reflect on the year behind them, and enjoy quality time together. But for the families of children with critical illnesses, the holidays will look much different as they are spent in children’s hospitals or navigating a scary diagnosis. The warmth, comfort and joy that so many of us associate with the holiday season will be lost for a child who is isolated and vulnerable. As Make-A-Wish® continues to grant wishes that are waiting, many children are finding hope and joy as they plan their upcoming wish or see their wish granted.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO