Family overwhelmed, grateful for community’s support

Altrusans recently presented a check from the Altrusa International Foundation of Roswell, NM, Inc. to Community Kitchen manager Brad Ussery, center. Altrusans volunteering at the Community Kitchen are, left to right, Dianne Marley, Kathleen Wells, Rhonda Lujan and Gail Lucier. Altrusa partners with the Community Kitchen in an effort to fight food insecurity in Chaves County. In addition to supporting the Community Kitchen with cash donations, Altrusans also volunteer at the facility. Community Kitchen has been providing a free meal to anyone in Roswell since 1982. Volunteers from churches, businesses and organizations help prepare and serve meals, as well as distribute sandwiches. Meals typically consist or an entree, salad, vegetables, bread and dessert. Over 1,100,000 meals have been served since 1982. To donate or volunteer, visit the Community Kitchen at 114 East Bland Street. Community Kitchen is a 501(c)3 governed by a local board of directors, and is a member of United Way.
Comments / 0